Government seeks to revive “La Morenaza de los Sábados”

The Chocó Lottery was liquidated in 2007 by order of the National Health Superintendency because at that time it owed more than ten billion pesos to the health system.

And now, 16 years later, the departmental government is beginning efforts to revive “La Morenaza de los Sábados”, operated by a third party, which could be a lottery company from another department.

The Departmental Assembly of Chocó approved the Ordinance that empowers the governor of the department to advance the bidding process for the selection and contracting of the Chocó lottery.

In total, the Assembly approved ten Ordinance projects, among which the following stand out:

-Addition and incorporation of surplus resources to the income and expense budget of the Ministry of Health (local health fund of the Government of Chocó- fiscal period 2023) for the tuberculosis prevention and control program and the Disability certification process National (both effective 2023)

-Concession contract for the exclusive operation of gambling in the Department of Chocó.

During the closing session of the Assembly, Governor Ariel Palacios expressed his concern about the complex situation regarding issues related to the security of the department and the emergency caused by the fall of the La Encharcazón bridge.

Additionally, he mentioned the various calls that he has made to the National Government, to seek forceful interventions that help improve the public order and economic situation that our territory is going through.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

