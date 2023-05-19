The revival of the classic drama “The Mutiny” sparked a heated debate on the same stage with the popular “Five Tigers”-International Online

The revival of the classic drama “The Mutiny” sparked a heated debate on the same stage with the “Five Tigers”

News from our newspaper (Reporter Gao Qian) Just after 6:00 p.m., one and a half hours before the performance starts, many audience members are already taking performance tickets and taking pictures outside the gate of the Capital Theater——Last night, Beijing People’s Art Theater’s classic drama Mutiny returns to the stage again. The tit-for-tat court defense, interlocking speculative logic, and thrilling themes of the drama made “Mutiny” a must-see play for Beijing People’s Art. The tickets for this round of performances were all sold out as soon as they were issued.

Mutiny premiered at Beijing Renyi in 1988. It was directed by American director Charlton Heston and starred artists such as Ren Baoxian, Zhu Xu, Xiu Zongdi and Gu Wei. In 2006, “Mutiny” was rearranged, directed by Ren Ming, and a new group of actors such as Feng Yuanzheng, Wu Gang, Wang Gang, and Wang Lei took over. “Mutiny” revolves around a court debate. In a single court setting, actors do not rely on stage scheduling and physical expression, but only complete their performances through language. It can be called a model of “drama surname”. . Wang Gang, who has played the role of prosecutor Charlie in the play for 17 years, has participated in countless works. Only the play “Mutiny” made him “cold hands and feet” before going on stage.

This year’s rerun of “Mutiny”, Renyi’s “Five Tigers” Feng Yuanzheng, Wu Gang, Wang Gang, Gao Dongping, Ding Zhicheng all appeared together, Wang Lei, Zhang Fuyuan, Conglin, Zhang Wankun, He Jing, Zou Jian, Xu Baixiao and other original casts of the second edition All the people and horses also took the stage. “We have been acting in this drama for almost 20 years, and every rehearsal will be emphasized and refined.” Feng Yuanzheng said. Although the main roles and actors in the play remain the same, there are many new faces among the young actors sitting in the jury. How is a work performed with lines performed in the theater?” Those gazes sometimes remind Feng Yuanzheng of the past, “We didn’t have the opportunity to be on stage when we were young, but as long as it is a good show, we will stand by the side curtain Look, I think this is also a kind of inheritance of human art.”

“We hope that young actors can understand how to arrange a play and how to interpret characters through feeling and contact.” Wu Gang said. “Mutinity” has been in the queue for more than ten years, and he still has to keep himself “fresh” when creating characters, “Although the lines and scenes remain the same, the emotional state of the actors is different, and the thoughts conveyed are also different. Acting is the relationship with the opponent. If an actor speaks the lines, but the other party does not understand, or does not listen at all, then speaking the lines can only be a mechanical action. Now, the audience’s performance requirements are very strict. As the curtain rises, we must be worthy of the audience, worthy of the title of ‘actor’, worthy of the brand of ‘Beijing People’s Art Theater’.”

It is reported that this round of “Mutiny” will continue until May 25. The performance period coincides with the 100th anniversary of the late artist Zhu Lin’s birth at Renyi.Photo by Li Chunguang