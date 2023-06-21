The riots in Jujuy caused fifty injuries and at least 17 detainees

About fifty injured, one seriously, and at least 17 detainees was worrying balance after incidents that occurred this Tuesday in the vicinity of the Legislature in the province of Jujuy.

The governor Gerardo Morales The aforementioned reform was approved, but, minutes before the declaration of the new Constitution, there was a rain of rubber bullets, pepper spray, stones, sticks and fallen fences.

Incidents in Jujuy. Telam: Pictures

Simultaneously, the Jujuy official swore in front of parliament and, in less than a minute, approved the reform.

Given the knowledge of what was declared by the provincial president, the protesters decided to enter the Legislature by force and they even set fire to some sectors and cars that were parked in the vicinity of the place and that, previously, they used as shields.

Almost fifty wounded, one seriously due to head traumaand ones 17 detainees It was the balance of the almost four hours of confrontations between the Jujuy Police and the demonstrators who protested against the reform of the provincial Constitution, Jujuy media indicated.

Los claims and protests They began at 11 in the morning this Tuesday and after the advance of the Police, they moved from the Legislature to the area of ​​the old terminal.

On the other hand, unions went to the Plaza to differentiate themselves from the column of violent protesters who came to set fire and turn over cars who were stationed near the Casa de Piedra.

The demonstrators managed to break windows and advance on the Legislature. Elements were set on fire and thrown inside the building.

For their part, infantry members of the Jujuy police they clashed with protesters, hurling rubber bullets and tear gas.

One ‘seriously’ injured after clash between police and protesters

One of the demonstrators -belonging to the Argentine Rebel Movement (MAR), identified as Nelson Mamaní- was seriously injured in the head and transferred by ambulance to the Pablo Soria hospital in the capital of Jujuy.

The local Police could not contain the protesters, some of whom entered the offices at the back of the provincial Legislature after advance against the retaining fences located in streets near the enclosure.

At that same moment, the conventional parties declared the partial reform of the Constitution approved and sworn, which will remain in force after its publication.

The Jujuy CGT called a strike

Meanwhile, the Jujuy regional CGT issued a statement to repudiate the acts of violence and called a general strike for 48 hours for this Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22.

The local labor union appealed for a return to dialogue as the only path to consensus.

They also determined in suspend the press conference that was scheduled for Wednesday by Pablo Moyano who was going to visit the province.

Cristina Kirchner against Morales: “The repressive madness is his responsibility”

On the other hand, the Jujuy airport was closed due to a roadblock in the town of Perico, and the planes that were scheduled to land there were diverted to Salta.

In addition, the groups stopped working due to the incidents and it was not ruled out that this measure of preventive force would be maintained, due to lack of security.

JXC denounced the actions of the National government in the Jujuy crisis: “We express our resounding support for the Morales government”

“Morales out”: leftist organizations marched in Buenos Aires

For his part, Left-wing parties and groups held a march in downtown Buenos Aires on Tuesday the 20thwhich culminated in the Casa de Jujuy in Buenos Aires, to express their repudiation of what happened in said province.

The Partido Obrero and other social organizations blocked part of Avenida 9 de Julio starting at midday, including the Metrobús, and displayed posters with messages such as “Morales out” and “Enough of the repression in Jujuy.”

