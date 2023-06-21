films, series and programs to see on June 20th …

What to see tonight on TV? Even today we are here to answer this question and to give you useful advice for an evening of entertainment and relaxation. Starting at 21:30, Rai 1 continues programming the episodes of the first season of the television series Sophie Crosswhile the musical special is broadcast on Italia 1 Amici Full Out. Space also for current affairs with #Cartabianca e Standstill investigationsscheduled respectively at 21:20 on Rai 3 and at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. In the early evening Rai 2 proposes A monstrous family Of Volfango De Biasiwhile Canale 5 responds by transmitting They are just ghostsof and with Christian De Sica. The proposal from Italy, which airs first, is also excellent The Bourne Legacy Of Tony Gilroyfourth chapter of the famous film series, and to follow Indecent Proposal Of Adrian Lynecon Robert Redford, Demi Moore e Woody Harrelson. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on June 20, 2023

Rai 1

21:30 – Sophie Cross (television series, season 1)

11.20pm – Door to door (current events)

01:05 – Rai News 24 (news)

01:35 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

01:40 – Overland 22 – From the Atlantic to the Karakoram (reportage)

Rai 2

21:20 – A monstrous family (film by Volfango De Biasi, 2021)

11.00 pm – The press conference (talk show)

11.50pm – Generation Z (current events)

01:15 – The lunatics (news)

Rai 3

21:20 – #Cartabianca (current events)

00:00 – TG 3 Night Line (news)

01:05 – TG Magazine (column)

01:15 – Source of life (column)

01:45 – On the road to Damascus (column)

Network 4

21:20 – The Bourne Legacy (film di Tony Gilroy, 2012)

00:15 – Indecent Proposal (film by Adrian Lyne, 1993)

Channel 5

21:20 – They are just ghosts (film by Christian De Sica, 2019)

11.30pm – X-Style (column)

00:10 – TG 5 Night (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Friends Full Out (musical)

00:10 – AP Bio (TV Series, Season 3 Episode 7-8, Season 4 Episode 1-2)

01:50 – Open studio – The day (column)

the 7

21:15 – Stationary investigations (current events)

23:15 – Gorky Park (film on Michael Apted, 1983)

TV 8

21:30 – Crazy trips (column)

00:00 – Gialappashow (show)

New ones

21:15 – Outposts – Operations Unit (report)

23:15 – Faster (film di George Tillman Jr., 2010)

01:15 – Carpenters at high altitude (docureality)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Out of control (film by Martin Campbell, 2010)

23:05 – Killing Season (film di Mark Steven Johnson, 2013)

00:45 – Submergence (film di Wim Wenders, 2017)

Iris

21:00 – The great trail (film by John Ford, 1964)

11:55 pm – The Untamedables of Arizona (film by Burt Kennedy, 2006)

01:45 – Red Ocean (film by William A. Wellman, 1955)

Cielo

20:45 – Iceland-Portugal (football)

22:45 – Love, shall we exchange? (film by Antony Cordier, 2010)

00:30 – The Russian Lover (film by Danielle Arbid, 2020)

Rai 4

21:20 – Revolt (film by Joe Miale, 2017)

10.45pm – Wonderland (column)

23:20 – Get away! (film on Sam Peckinpah, 1972)

01:30 – Rogue – The loner (film by Philip G. Atwell, 2007)

Rai 5

21:15 – Alba (film by Dalibor Matanić, 2020)

23:10 – Rock Legends (documentario)

11.55pm – Sidemen: The mercenaries of rock (documentary)

01:20 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:25 – Strinarte (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

