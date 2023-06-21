Moldova Poland 3:2 – video reviews of the Euro 2024 qualifying matches – June 20

On Tuesday, June 20, the game program of the 4th round of the qualifying tournament for Euro-2024 ended, in the framework of which Ukraine minimally beat Malta (1:0).

Euro 2024 qualification. 4th round

Group A

Norway – Cyprus – 3:1 (Solbakken, 12, Holland, 56, from the penalty, 60 — Castanos, 90 +3).

Position of the teams: 1. Scotland — 9 points (3 matches); 2. Georgia — 4 (2); 3. Norway — 4 (4); 4. Spain — 3 (2); 5. Cyprus — 0 (3).

Group E

Moldova — Poland — 3:2 (Nicolaescu, 48, 79, Baboglo, 85 — Milik, 12, Lewandowski, 34).

Moldova created a sensation in Chisinau. Trailing Poland after the first half – 0:2, Serhiy Kleschenko’s wards made an incredible comeback after the break and won. The third goal for the Moldovan team was scored by ex-player of the youth national team of Ukraine Vladyslav Baboglo, who plays in the UPL for “Olexandria”.

Faroe Islands – Albania – 1:3 (Fere, 45+1 — Bayrami, 20, Aslani, 51, Muchi, 90+2). In the 32nd minute, Cicalesi (Albania) missed a penalty.

Position of the teams: 1. Czech Republic — 7 (3); 2. Albania — 6 (3); 3. Moldova — 5 (4); 4. Poland — 3 (3); 5. Faroe Islands — 1 (3).

Group F

Austria — Sweden — 2:0 (Baumgartner, 81, 89).

Estonia — Belgium — 0:3 (Lukaku, 37, 40, Bakayoko, 90).

Position of the teams: 1. Austria — 10 (4); 2. Belgium — 7 (3); 3. Sweden — 3 (3); 4 Estonia — 1 (3); 5. Azerbaijan — 1 (3).

Group G

Bulgaria — Serbia — 1:1 (Despodov, 47 — Lazovich, 90+7).

Hungary — Lithuania — 2:0 (Varga, 32, Shallai, 83).

Position of the teams: 1. Hungary — 7 (3); 2. Serbia — 7 (3); 3. Montenegro — 4 (3); 4. Bulgaria — 2 (4); 5. Lithuania — 1 (4).

Group J

Iceland — Portugal — 0:1 (to Ronaldo, 90 +1). Willumsson (Iceland) was sent off in the 81st minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer to play 200 matches for his national team. The five-time winner of the “Golden Ball” was able to mark such a solid date with a goal in stoppage time (123rd in the national team shirt), which brought an important victory to the Pyrenees.

Bosnia and Herzegovina – Luxembourg – 0:2 (Borges Sanchez, 4, Sinani, 74). In the 56th minute, Hadžiahmetović (Bosnia and Herzegovina) missed a penalty.

Liechtenstein – Slovakia – 0:1 (Vavro, 45+1).

Position of the teams: 1. Portugal — 12; 2. Slovakia — 10; 3. Luxembourg — 7; 4. Bosnia and Herzegovina — 3; 5. Iceland — 3; 6. Liechtenstein — 0.

