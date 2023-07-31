The Rise of Two-Dimensional Fashion: KATE’s Cross-Border Cosplay Collaboration at ChinaJoy

Title: KATE Collaborates with Giant Network to Bring Cos Makeup to ChinaJoy

Young people today are increasingly drawn to the world of two-dimensional fashion and entertainment. From wearing clothing adorned with their favorite characters to shopping in trendy places, the youth have embraced these forms of self-expression. Among the popular trends is cosplaying, where individuals dress up as characters from anime, games, movies, and more. This phenomenon has become a unique and cool landscape in contemporary trends.

For many aspiring cosplayers, their journey begins with a passion for their hobbies. Spending sleepless nights experimenting with dressing methods, they gradually accumulate experience through trial and error and hard work. These determined individuals transform into cosers with superb dressing skills. Recognizing the demand for makeup options that cater to this trend, Kao’s makeup brand KATE offers a wide range of products to help contemporary young people easily create “cos makeup.”

Recently, at the ChinaJoy exhibition held at the end of July, KATE teamed up with Giant Network for a cross-border collaboration in the cosplaying world. Together, they created exquisite cos makeup for showgirls and provided makeup services to the audience at their booth. The collaboration was centered around the game character from “Night of the Full Moon.” Attendees had the opportunity to experience the makeup of the protagonist, Little Red Riding Hood, or choose the logo of the game and get hand-painted tattoos created by KATE makeup artists. The booth also provided props and a background wall for players to dress up as their favorite game characters and capture memorable moments with friends who share the same passion.

The ambiance at the booth brought the world of “Night of the Full Moon” to life. With pumpkin lanterns, gears, candles, pharmacist’s bottles, Little Red Riding Hood’s diary, and a carpenter’s carving knife, attendees were transported into the Black Forest, opening the door to unforgettable memories.

One of the main attractions at the booth was the “Little Red Riding Hood blush freckle makeup.” Inspired by the protagonist of “Night of the Full Moon,” this makeup look aimed to replicate the vitality and charm of Little Red Riding Hood. The makeup details included KATE Beautifying Invisible Liquid Foundation for a clear and nude ceramic skin effect, KATE three-dimensional modeling three-color eyebrow powder for well-defined eyebrows, KATE Gel Eyeliner for soft and flexible light brown freckles, and KATE Dreamstar Lipstick #05 for a beautiful dry fig blush color. Additionally, attendees were encouraged to add a touch of charm by using KATE BK-1 thick black eyeliner to create a mole at the end of the right eye.

Aside from the collaboration with “Night of the Full Moon,” KATE also partnered with “The End of the Dragon and the World” at the Giant Network booth. The collaboration aimed to encourage young people to step out of their comfort zones and embrace “weirdness” while gaming. The peripheral products and KATE items attracted a large queue of trendy young individuals eager to experience this unique partnership.

Through this collaboration at the Chinajoy exhibition, KATE hopes to enable Generation Z to fully immerse themselves in the charm of the two-dimensional world. By continuously listening to the voices of their customers and respecting their inner demands, KATE aims to create personalized beauty experiences. Through sharing personalized products, knowledge, and skills in various scenarios, KATE aims to contribute to the realization of a better life that brings physical and mental happiness to everyone.

In conclusion, the collaboration between KATE and Giant Network at ChinaJoy has brought excitement and innovation to the world of cosplaying. Drawing inspiration from the popular game “Night of the Full Moon,” attendees were able to transform into their favorite characters with the help of KATE makeup products. This collaboration serves as a testament to the growing influence of two-dimensional fashion and entertainment among young people today.

