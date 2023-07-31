More general practitioners in Emilia-Romagna, green light from the Regional Council for the call for admission to the three-year training course

Councilor Donini: “They are one of the pillars of public and universal healthcare, we aim to reduce the shortage and encourage generational turnover”

The winners will be awarded an annual scholarship, for a total investment of over 7 million euros, of which 4.74 million from regional resources and 2.34 from PNRR funds. The course will start by February 2024

July 31, 2023 – Green light from Regional Council to the announcement for the admission of 188 candidates al three-year course 2023-2026 of specific training in General medicine.

A notice that provides for the award of as many scholarships to the winners of the public selection, of which 126 funded from the Emilia Romagna region con 4.74 million euros from the National Health Fund and the rest 62 with funds – further 2.34 million euros – of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). For a total investment of 7.08 million euros.

“We are fully committed – underlines the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini– to give a concrete response to the issues of the shortage of healthcare professionals and generational turnover, an issue that also closely concerns general practitioners, who play a role of primary importance for the relationship of trust with patients. The tender, in which we invest significant resources, goes exactly in this direction”.

Recipients and application for admission

To participate in the public selection, candidates must be in possession of the degree in medicine and surgery and ofqualification to practice the medical profession on the national territory, in addition to the registration in the professional register of the surgeons of a provincial order on the basis of the indications contained in the announcement.

The start of the specific training course in general medicine 2023-2026 is expected by February 2024has a duration of 36 effective months and involves thefull time commitment of the participants, with attendance obligation.

The three-year training period provides for a total of at least 4.800 ore between practical and theoretical activities to be carried out in structures of the national health service and/or in the context of a general medicine study identified by the Region.

Currently, the regulatory provisions make it possible to recognize, to all intents and purposes, as a practical training activity of the course, the work activity carried out (pursuant to the National Collective Agreement for the regulation of relations with general practitioners in force), during attendance of the course itself.

The announcement was published in the Official Bulletin of the Region n. 207 of 27 July 2023 but to submit the application it will be necessary to wait for the subsequent publication in extract form in the Official Journal of the Republic. The application for admission to the course must be submitted exclusively electronically. More information on the Region website, at the following link Call for admission to the three-year course 2023/2026 — Health (regione.emilia-romagna.it)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

