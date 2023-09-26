The Rising Credibility and Lucrative Potential of Beauty Influencer Chloe Homan

Beauty influencer Chloe Homan has defied critics who dismiss her career as not being a “real job.” Despite working long hours and having a packed schedule, Homan has built a successful social media presence and turned her passion into a lucrative business. Initially facing skepticism from friends and family, Homan found her niche in providing curly hair tips and tutorials to her followers. Now running her social media accounts as a business with a team of six, she has also launched her own line of hair accessories. Homan’s success reflects a wider shift in the perception of influencers, who are now seen as smart entrepreneurs and effective brand promoters. The influencer marketing industry is estimated to be worth $21.1 billion and is expected to continue growing. However, despite the changing attitudes, there are still lingering prejudices and biases toward influencers, particularly among older generations. Companies like Mattel and Slice have begun hiring influencers as salaried employees, indicating a professionalization of the industry. But challenges remain, including fake followers and staged content, which can discourage consumers. Nevertheless, influencer marketing is here to stay, and more content creators are expanding into offline businesses and diversifying their income streams. Influencers like Homan are determined to be taken seriously and establish lasting brands.

