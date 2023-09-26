Home » MLB 2023 Playoffs Format: Changes and Expectations for the Postseason
MLB 2023 Playoffs Format: Changes and Expectations for the Postseason

MLB 2023: Exploring the Postseason Format Changes

With the regular season coming to a close, baseball enthusiasts eagerly await the start of the postseason in MLB 2023. However, it’s important to familiarize ourselves with the modified postseason format, especially after witnessing changes from the previous year.

One significant alteration introduced in 2022 was an increase in the number of teams participating in the postseason, including the Wild Card Round. This revision will also apply to the current season, with a total of 12 teams qualifying for the next phase. Six teams from each league, the National and Americana Leagues, will advance compared to the previous year’s ten.

For each league, three division leaders and three wild card entries will secure a spot. Notably, the wild card series will now consist of three games, a win requirement of two. Among the four division-winning teams, the two with the best records will receive a seeded position.

Consequently, the third division winner, holding the weakest record of the three, will face off against the wild card team with the lowest record. The winner of this series will then progress to the division series to challenge the seeded team with the second-best record. Simultaneously, the other two wild card teams will battle each other, with the victor taking on the seeded team with the best record in the division series.

Following the division series, the winners from both leagues’ competitions will face each other in the Championship series. This series will require five wins out of seven games, utilizing a 2-2-1 format. The team with the best record will enjoy the home advantage.

Finally, the climax of the MLB 2023 postseason will culminate in the World Series, commonly referred to as the Fall Classic. Similar to the Championship Series, it will be a best-of-seven affair (2-3-2 format), with the team that finished the regular season with the best record gaining home-field advantage.

With these exciting format changes for the 2023 MLB postseason, fans can anticipate a thrilling spectacle as top teams battle it out for baseball supremacy.

