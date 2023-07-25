The Rock Makes Record-Breaking Donation to SAG-AFTRA Foundation Relief Fund

Dwayne Johnson, also known as “The Rock,” has made a significant contribution to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in support of those affected by the ongoing strike by interpreters. The SAG-AFTRA Foundation is a non-profit organization associated with the Screen Actors Guild of the USA. This organization provides financial aid to members of the union in need.

Cyd Wilson, the executive director of the foundation, described Johnson’s donation as “historic” and the largest one ever received by the organization. The actor reached out to them personally to make this generous contribution.

The strike, which began on July 13, has had a significant impact on the entertainment industry. Interpreters have been fighting for improved working conditions and fair treatment. Johnson’s donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s relief fund will help provide much-needed support to those affected by the strike.

President Courtney B. Vance expressed gratitude for Johnson’s contribution, calling it a “call to arms” for everyone to support the foundation’s efforts.

The news of Dwayne Johnson’s donation has garnered attention and praise from industry insiders and fans alike. It highlights the importance of solidarity and support within the entertainment community during challenging times.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation plays a critical role in providing assistance to actors and industry professionals in need, and Johnson’s contribution will undoubtedly make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by the strike.

