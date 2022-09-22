Original title: With the same amount of money to cultivate the same family as a micro-matrilineal society, will Wang Shiling become the next Gu Ailing?

Today’s Gu Ailing is popular in China and the United States. He is both an Olympic champion, a world champion, and a Stanford scholar. It can be said that Gu Ailing is not only the idol and representative of today’s young people in China and the United States, but also the “child” that countless parents yearn for. “Then the question is, how can we cultivate children like Gu Ailing? This requires understanding how much effort Xia Gu Ailing’s mother, Gu Yan, has spent.

So in terms of money, how much did mother Gu Yan spend to cultivate Gu Ailing’s hobbies? This can be learned from the previous interview video of Gu Yan. Gu Yan said that Gu Ailing has been interested in new things since she was a child, so Gu Yan encouraged her to try it. She has learned and tried no less than ten kinds of interests since she was a child. As a hobby, and sticking to the skiing until now and achieving success, Gu Yan even revealed that at least one million US dollars was spent, so the equivalent of RMB is tens of millions! However, this is no problem for Gu Yan, who has a successful career and a net worth of over 100 million.

This is only the training cost of skiing. You must know that Gu Ailing’s interests since childhood included surfing, ballet, horse riding, piano, golf, archery, cross-country running, rock climbing, etc. There are no less than ten kinds of interest training, which is almost impossible for ordinary families in terms of money. imagination! Not only does she spend a lot of money, but Gu Yan accompanies her daughter in every training session. For example, she drives her daughter to the ski training ground for 8 hours a week. See also Mayday head "Monster" announced that the cute appearance of his father and daughter will be exposed | Lu Mingying | Epoch Times Similarly, Wang Shiling’s mother, Li Xiang, Li Xiang chose the middle school for Wang Shiling. It is the only full boarding school for girls in the UK – Bonneton Middle School. The admission requirements for this kind of school are extremely harsh. The tuition fee for the semester is as high as 40,000 pounds, which is about 320,000 yuan in RMB. The dormitory where Wang Shiling stayed was the room where Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, lived. Her parents also enrolled her in various interest classes such as art, dancing, flower arranging, and equestrianism, all of which are taught by top-level teachers in the industry. At the age of 5, he was able to speak fluent English and won second place in chess competitions. Wang Shiling’s appearance this time has actually turned into an “awl face”. The double chin in the past is gone, and now the chin is getting more and more pointed, and she is full of European and American style. She even hit Gu Ailing in the face, especially the position of the eyebrows and mouth, which are exactly the same . Some netizens said: Gu Ailing’s family and Wang Shiling’s family can be regarded as a micro-matrilineal society. Both parents have no sense of existence, and they are all led by their mothers alone. From the perspective of making a greater contribution to the family, it’s just that these two mothers are stronger. It is even possible that Wang Shiling will become the next Gu Ailing.Return to Sohu, see more