The Santiago film “Almamula” won Best First Film at the LGBT Inside Out Festival in Toronto, Canada

by admin
03/06/2023

“Almamula”, the film filmed in our province by the filmmaker from Santiago, Juan Sebastián Torales, won the award for Best First Film in the Official Competition of the LGBT Inside Out Festivalwhich concluded moments ago in Toronto, Canada.

“I’m super excited,” Torales said to THE LIBERAL shortly after learning that his first film was enshrined in the largest LGBT festival in Canada and one of the oldest on the continent.

Now, the next step that this Franco-Argentine-Italian co-production will take is to compete in the Official section of the Guadalajara International Film Festival (Mexico), which began this Friday, June 3 and will run until June 9.

At the most important Latin American festival in the industry, “Almamula” is one of the eight films selected to compete for Best Ibero-American Film. On the other hand, it is nominated for the Maguey Award for Best LGBT Film.

