NASA missions up to date 2023: All information about the next Falcon 9 launch

When is the next Falcon 9 launch?

The next start time window for the Falcon 9 is currently Friday, June 9th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to start its journey into space between 07:56 and 11:25 exactly.

Status: The official confirmation is still pending – the current date is known with some certainty.

The launch service provider Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Cape Canaveral, FL, USA, more precisely: Space Launch Complex 40. A total of 888 flights have taken off from here and 34 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 182 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

Here’s what we know about the “Starlink Group 5-11” mission:

The Falcon 9 flight is a flight for space-based Internet communications systems.

A set of satellites for the Starlink megaconstellation – SpaceX’s project for a space-based Internet communications system.

The Falcon 9 starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | Starlink Group 5-11 at a glance:

rocket Falcon 9 Full name Falcon 9 Block 5 launch service provider SpaceX Missionsname Starlink Group 5-11 Mission type Flight for space-based Internet communication systems start time 09.06.2023 Orbit low earth orbit Status confirmed Land the USA Location Cape Canaveral, FL, USA

The last update time for this information is the 04.06.2023at 03:28.

