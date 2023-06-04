Maxi accident on the Aurelia: eight injured, two seriously

Grosseto, 4 June 2023 – Maxi accident at dawn on Sunday 4 June on state road 1 Aureliaa Orbetello. According to preliminary information, a van it’s a truck they collided at the height of km 156 in the hamlet of fontblanda. In the accident, which occurred around 05:30, they were injured eight people, of which two in serious condition. One was transported with the Pegaso 2 helicopter to Scotte di Siena, the other to Grosseto.

They were traveling in one of the two vehicles involved in the collision laborers agricultural of foreign origin who were going to work in the fields. But the dynamics of the accident are still to be reconstructed.

The self-medication and the Orbetello Red Cross, the Porto Santo Stefano Mercy, the Grosseto Red Cross and Mercy, the Pegaso 2 air rescue, the firefighters and the traffic police intervened on the spot. The ambulance transported a patient in code 2 at the Scotte di Siena, the Misericordia di Grosseto transported two patients in code 1 to the Misericordia di Grosseto, the Red Cross of Grosseto transported a patient in code 2 to the Misericordia di Grosseto, the Misericordia di Porto Santo Stefano transported a patient to the Orbetello hospital in code 1, the Orbetello Red Cross transported a total of three other code 2 patients to the Orbetello hospital. Traffic was stopped for a long time at km 156. The Aurelia was reopened around 9.