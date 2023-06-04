A new arrestee for the murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay

The defendant is in custody and awaiting another trial related to the narcotics trade. We imagine that more information will be given in the US media about the case, so we will continue to publish what is possible in relation to the case.

Jam Master Jay founded Run-DMC in 1983 with Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels. He was shot to death at age 37 on October 30, 2002 in a recording studio in Jamaica, Queens. Prosecutors allege that Bryant was entering the studio building just before the event. Two men, Karl Jordan Jr. y Ronald Washington, they were arrested in 2020 and charged with murder and drug trafficking, but have pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled for January 2024.

In 2018, Netflix launched “ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?”the third episode of his music documentary series, which explores the circumstances of his unsolved murder case.

