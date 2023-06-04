Home » A new arrestee for the murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay
World

A new arrestee for the murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay

by admin
A new arrestee for the murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay

The defendant is in custody and awaiting another trial related to the narcotics trade. We imagine that more information will be given in the US media about the case, so we will continue to publish what is possible in relation to the case.

Jam Master Jay founded Run-DMC in 1983 with Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels. He was shot to death at age 37 on October 30, 2002 in a recording studio in Jamaica, Queens. Prosecutors allege that Bryant was entering the studio building just before the event. Two men, Karl Jordan Jr. y Ronald Washington, they were arrested in 2020 and charged with murder and drug trafficking, but have pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled for January 2024.

In 2018, Netflix launched “ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?”the third episode of his music documentary series, which explores the circumstances of his unsolved murder case.

See also  France, more violence against the police. "The sense of insecurity is growing." And Le Pen takes advantage of it

You may also like

Trump congratulates Kim on joining the WHO: it’s...

“Vulgar and violent”: a Utah school bans the...

Moscow declares its stance on French mediation, Kiev...

Hong Kong, Tiananmen Square anniversary: ​​8 activists arrested

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Faithful lined up in Moscow for the Holy...

North Korea Slams UN Meeting to Discuss North...

The collapse of Miami before the second match...

Milan Tegeltija wants to increase the number of...

Al Pacino still a father at 83? He...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy