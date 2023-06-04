Home » Günther wins second race in Jakarta
Sports

Günther wins second race in Jakarta

by admin
Günther wins second race in Jakarta

Maximilian Günther won the second Formula E race on Sunday in Jakarta after third place the day before. The German-Austrian, who started from pole position, prevailed in the eleventh of 16 races of the season in the Maserati in great heat ahead of Brit Jake Dennis (Porsche) and New Zealander Mitch Evans (Jaguar).

Yesterday’s winner Pascal Wehrlein (GER/Porsche) took over the lead in the championship standings with sixth place. Günther is seventh after his first win of the season. It continues on June 24th with the E-Prix in Portland in the US state of Oregon.

See also  The race for the Italian title is decided in Croce d'Aune

You may also like

Of young footballers, coaches and headshots: when winning...

Former international Gebre Selassie ended his professional career

Scattered considerations post Empoli-Lazio (0-2)

Gebre Selassie ends his career. Will he be...

Summer has already begun in Cortina, between excursions,...

Malone: ​​We haven’t done anything yet, played badly...

Serie A matches today, the calendar and times...

Czech joy in front of 50 thousand fans....

A Flixbus ended up in an embankment on...

Hartberg said goodbye to seven players – sport.ORF.at

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy