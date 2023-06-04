Günther wins second race in Jakarta

Maximilian Günther won the second Formula E race on Sunday in Jakarta after third place the day before. The German-Austrian, who started from pole position, prevailed in the eleventh of 16 races of the season in the Maserati in great heat ahead of Brit Jake Dennis (Porsche) and New Zealander Mitch Evans (Jaguar).

Yesterday’s winner Pascal Wehrlein (GER/Porsche) took over the lead in the championship standings with sixth place. Günther is seventh after his first win of the season. It continues on June 24th with the E-Prix in Portland in the US state of Oregon.