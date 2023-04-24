The opening red carpet of the Beijing Film Festival is over. Stars from all walks of life fell down, flung their skirts, and made C…a red carpet show the most authentic entertainment.

The recently popular actor Zhang Songwen saw Chen Kaige rushing over to say hello. Unexpectedly, it was a simple handshake, and Chen Kaige was scolded by netizens on the hot search.

The reason is the attitude of Chen Kaige and Zhang Songwen when they shook hands. Judging from the video and pictures at the scene, Zhang Songwen happily ran to Chen Kaige to say hello to Chen Kaige after seeing Chen Kaige approaching. When directing, the attitude is very respectful. In order to show respect to the well-known director, when Zhang Songwen and Chen Kaige shook hands, they stretched out their hands and even bent their legs slightly to express their respect for Chen Kaige.

Chen Kaige seemed accustomed to this way of greeting, and responded to Zhang Songwen’s greeting with a smile on his face. With his left hand in his pocket and his right hand stretched out, he shook hands with Zhang Songwen. Faced with Zhang Songwen’s outstretched hands, Chen Kaige did not extend both hands, but stood upright, with his left hand always in his trouser pocket, looking confident and arrogant. Many netizens called him impolite.

In another scene on the red carpet, Chen Kaige was very upset with Zhang Ziyi.

When it was time for the group photo session, Chen Kaige stretched out his hand and “invited” Zhang Ziyi, who was standing upright, to his left hand side in his pocket.

Seeing Zhang Ziyi behind Chen Kaige, Zhang Songwen hastily gave up his position, wanting the actress to occupy the center position.

Seeing this, Chen Kaige pushed and pulled Zhang Ziyi to the other side, and then hugged Zhang Songwen. It made Zhang Songwen very embarrassed, picking his ears, a little at a loss.

Zhang Ziyi really has 800 expressions per second.

Chen Kaige never stretched out his left hand, which is not a big deal, but because of many things, the audience did not have a good impression of Chen Kaige. has produced “Farewell My Concubine“, and later reduced to Chen Kaige, who made “Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake”, using movies to brainwash the Chinese people and destroy the next generation of China!

Some commentators said: “Changjin Lake” cost 1.3 billion to film and used more than 70,000 extras. It is the largest investment movie in China‘s history, and it is also a movie constructed of lies. From “Farewell My Concubine” to “Changjin Lake”, Chen Kaige has realized the simultaneous degeneration of people and the times-the present has not yet reached the point where “silence is also a crime” in the Mao Zedong era. Chen Kaige can completely remain silent. He took the initiative to join the chorus, but Because you can’t get rid of the temptation of fame and fortune.

Chen Kaige’s character and family have always been criticized by everyone. He married his rich second-generation wife Hong Huang. With the help of his wife Hong Huang, Chen Kaige’s career is getting better and better. It’s a pity that the two are not in the same way after all, Hong Huang is free and unrestrained, and Chen Kaige is obsessed with his career. After a few years of marriage, the two parted ways.

Later, Chen Kaige lived with CCTV host Ni Ping for three years. Originally, one was a famous CCTV host, and the other was a great director with unlimited potential. The combination of the two was a match made in heaven. It’s a pity that the suitability of all these things can’t resist the temptation of beauty after all.

Chen Kaige met his current wife, Chen Hong, when he was filming the movie “The Wind and Moon” in 1999. At that time, Chen Hong was young and beautiful, and suddenly attracted Chen Kaige’s attention. But at this time, Chen Kaige had lived with Ni Ping for three years, and Ni Ping had sacrificed a lot during these three years. In order for Chen Kaige to pursue his dream of being a director with peace of mind, a CCTV host had to wash and cook for him after get off work, and after his father passed away, he had to help him organize the funeral.

In 1996, Chen Kaige broke up with Ni Ping, who had been in love for 6 years and lived together for 3 years, and the relationship was seamless. In the same year, he married the actress Chen Hong whom he met on the set. Since then, Chen Kaige has been called a scumbag, and Chen Hong has been ridiculed by netizens as a mistress. The two of them also began to lose a lot of popularity, especially Chen Hong, who often bombarded others in order to prevent Chen Kaige from being snatched away by younger and more beautiful women. Chen Hong once said: “Ni Ping is an old woman.”

At the just-opened Beijing Film Festival, Chen Hong and Chen Kaige appeared together, looking much older. Many netizens exclaimed in disbelief, expressing that she looks more and more like Ni Ping now.

It can only be said that time is fair to everyone, and all youth and beauty are fleeting.

