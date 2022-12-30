The parent-child animation film “The Seventy-two Changes of Journey to the West” will be released on December 30. The film’s producer Liu Xiaoguang and director Qin Jie have previously participated in the creation of “Journey to the West: Havoc in Heaven” and “Journey to the West: Monkey King Three Fighting Bone Demons” The creation of Journey to the West, etc., in an exclusive interview with a reporter from Beijing Youth Daily, director Qin Jie said that the film is based on the original work, and it tells the story of Sun Wukong’s passion and sunshine in Sanxingdongxian Law School, while Liu Xiaoguang revealed that Sun Wukong’s The image and demeanor refer to Huang Bo’s appearance, “I told Huang Bo that this Wukong was created according to him, and it is a bit ‘ugly’.”

The plot of “The Seventy-two Changes of Journey to the West” chooses the first and second chapters of the original book, telling about Monkey King’s learning in the Three Star Cave. The film re-expands and interprets the original short story. In the film, Monkey King and the Bull Demon King , Lion Camel King, and Jinjiaoyinjiao have become classmates of fairy magic since elementary school, and they learn the magic of the seventy-two fairy-changing family together. The funny campus life is full of joy. From the previously released posters, we can see that each of them holds the supreme golden cudgel, the fairy weapon, showing their determination to conquer the golden cudgel. It seems that in this story, there will be a fierce battle of the golden cudgel scramble. And as a huge conspiracy surfaced, the ambition of the villain Dragon King of the East China Sea and Monkey King to compete for the golden cudgel is undoubtedly revealed, and the battle between the fairy world and the dragon clan is imminent. Little Wukong has gone through trials, from a ignorant magician Xiaobai to a generation of great heroes who are proficient in seventy-two transformations.

Liu Xiaoguang said that this film filled the gap in the theme of Journey to the West, “Everyone is familiar with the previous “Havoc in Heaven” and “Three Dozens of Bones”. It is a stumbling block on the way to learn the scriptures, but will enter Samsung Dongxian Law School with Monkey King to study, this process is full of unknowns and freshness.”

As a Lunar New Year cartoon, “Journey to the West: Seventy-two Changes” focuses on all age groups. Liu Xiaoguang said that at present, the second part has begun to be created. “We have derived a wealth of inspiration and materials in the creation, and hope to be able to Create a series of animations.” Qin Jie also said that the imagination space of Samsung Cave can be further opened. (Text/Reporter Xiao Yang)

