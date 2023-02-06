Coinciding with the Lantern Festival, the first festival of the year that symbolizes reunion, China Kao Wine Group and Tencent News have joined hands to present a warm gift to the Chinese people.On February 5th, the inspirational and warm short film “There is a way in my heart to grow flowers step by step” was officially launched. After the reunion, they set off again.





The Chinese Spirit of Going Forward

The short film depicts the dreams of Chinese people in different industries, identities, and stages of life, and tells how to break through difficulties step by step.This is the predicament encountered by the protagonist, and it is also the mental journey of thousands of dream chasers in their daily lives.













If you have a way in your heart, you can go forward bravely. Not only must we bravely work hard to pursue our dreams, but we must also strive to bring better changes to our family and hometown.This is also a true portrayal of every Chinese, working hard and being aggressive, this is the fighting spirit engraved in the national DNA.

With the support of this spirit, hometown, and family strength, the three groups of characters rediscover the true self, absorb love and strength, and continue to pursue their dreams.

There is a way in the heart, flowers grow under the feet

This is a group of collective memories of all dreamers about the darkest moments and spiritual healing, and every movie viewer can find the familiar back.

In the warm blockbuster, behind the stories of the three protagonists coincides with the attitude of Kao Mao Nian Zodiac Wine.With its enthusiastic and brave brand personality, it gives spiritual support to users, and accompanies every struggler through the darkest moments of life, and believes that through difficulties, there will be flowers every step of the way.





Kao Mao Nian Zodiac WineHope to become the label of the source of strength for users on the road of struggle, to comfort individuals who are determined to move forward under difficulties, to welcome a better future with an indomitable attitude, and to help every Chinese family reunion moment.

Kao Liquor x Tencent News, cooperating to unite the feeling of reunion

It is reported that China Kao Wine Group, which is in-depth cooperation with Tencent News, aims to provide high-quality products and services to global customers and create a win-win future.Its vision is just as expressed in the short film, by focusing on the reunion complex of Chinese people, smoothing the folds of our hearts, and encouraging everyone to create a better life together with a better attitude.





This has given the industry and partners who have experienced the impact of the epidemic for three years more sense of common prosperity and self-confidence, grasping the current trend of the times, meeting the spiritual needs of the people, and striving to interpret the true national spirit.This is not only an event that stimulates the self-confidence of the ethnic group, but also a positive guidance of social values.



