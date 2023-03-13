20Anniversary Celebration·Zhenjin Power transforms into a new life

When the first ray of sun after the dawn of thousands of dawns gently falls between the heaven and the earth, it is full of vigor and everything is renewed. What it symbolizes is not only the continuation of life, but also the announcement of a new beginning. This ever-growing vitality is just like the female power that LESS has always praised: independence, self-confidence, and love of life; it also echoes the sincere heart of the brand’s quest for continuous progress and development since its establishment 20 years ago.

On this memorable day, LESS opened the 20th anniversary show with the theme of “Golden Rebirth”, and specially invited the brand spokesperson Zhou Xun to attend the live broadcast of the show to celebrate this bright moment of the brand.

Going back to the history and original intention, the 20th anniversary show of the brand is located in the brand factory in Hangzhou, where the brand started. LESS captures the image of the “egg” that breeds life, and uses surreal expression techniques to create a giant art installation for the 20th anniversary. The flaky intersecting hollow structure seems to be a living body jumping out of the lake, and the mirror surface extends the space limit, presenting a complete egg-shaped image that symbolizes hope at the visual point.

When the models are dressed in the LESS 23 new spring and summer series, each individual individual is set against each other in the vast universe and is independent and brilliant. “Enter” symbolizes returning to the origin and tracing back to the original heart; “Exit” symbolizes breaking out of the shell, like breaking out of a cocoon and becoming a butterfly; with the image of “egg”, LESS also completes the process by one in and one out. A grand metamorphosis.

20Anniversary New Products·Pay tribute to the classics and bring forth the new

20 years of precipitation is not only for a moment of brilliance, but also a journey of transformation to new life.

brandDesign Director Tang YuTaking “layers” as the design inspiration, using high-quality fabrics to create a simple silhouette as the pursuit, combining the brand’s simple design original intention and exquisite craftsmanship, endowing the new LESS 23SS with a unique vitality.

In the design language of this season, “layer” not only represents the layer of clothes wrapped on the human body, but also the layer of product display in the eyes of consumers, and it is like the layer of life of a piece of fabric from selection to completion. Every piece of work with inheritance, continuation and innovation is a vivid interpretation of the theme of the brand’s 20th anniversary “Golden Rebirth”.

The new season’s single products continue LESS’s iconic minimalism and neat tailoring. The colors are based on the classic and versatile black, white, gray and beige, and are injected with bright yellow like the sunrise version, pointing out the theme of “new life”.

In terms of printing, the design team was inspired by crinoid fossils and plant flowers to create a unique whimsical crinoid pattern, and used traditional rubbing techniques as inspiration for printing creation, and combined with animal print patterns to bring freshness to the entire series vitality.

It is worth mentioning that this season, as always, continues the exquisite craftsmanship of LESS, flexibly using intarsia, tassel embroidery, three-dimensional panel flower, jacquard, bead three-dimensional embroidery, pressing pleats, brocade, soft washing, yarn weaving, glue application The presentation of the top ten crafts adds a sense of strength and rhythm to the single product, and combines with wool, knitting, denim, chiffon and other fabrics to bring a rich texture and texture collision. The silhouette is simple without losing exquisite details. It perfectly interprets LESS’s Seiko design concept of “Simplified and Essence”.

In addition, Zhou Xun, the spokesperson of the LESS brand, performed the blockbuster spring series, wearing a haute couture seiko heavy gauze skirt suit, wandering in the natural scenery and shuttling between the egg-shaped installations, indifferent but independent, calm and firm. Through the ingenious lens language from the inside out, the egg-shaped art installation is reshaped into a concrete expression of the heart, and with Zhou Xun’s own free and easy aura, it perfectly interprets the timeless feminine spirit of LADYLESS.

Seiko gauze skirt suits, detachable mesh skirt combination suits, novel and interesting design; light and thin cotton gauze sweaters are worn inside to keep warm in the cold spring season without losing the spring atmosphere.

The all-black shape pays tribute to the classic and elegant temperament of the little black dress. The waist skirt is made of exquisite double-layer jacquard technology, and the exquisite crochet knitting has a unique hollow printing pattern. The smart lace shows a refreshing early spring atmosphere.

The clear beige color is combined with the simple and pure cotton and linen material to awaken the reverie about the true nature. The elegant and draped silhouette is combined with the exquisite jacquard technology to create a light and comfortable wearing experience.

20Anniversary limited · Sincere heart starts from clothes

To commemorate the birthday, LESS exclusively created the 20th anniversary sincere gift[Golden Buckle]in order to repay LADYLESS’s company and love.

[Golden Button](K gold-plated button) is made of bright 18K gold plated, exuding the halo of the early sun; lightweight 25 mm in size, and the words “LESS 20TH ANNIVERSARY” are exquisitely engraved on the side, endowing the button with charm; not only Buttons can also be worn on clothing as brooches, and can also be used as earring accessories. The matching method can be switched according to mood, which means “beauty is closely linked with you”.[Golden Buckle]can now be obtained through the LESS applet lottery draw, and you will have a chance to get it if you participate.

20Anniversary Outlook·Constant search and forge ahead

Zhenjin is reborn, minimalist and innovative. Since Jiangnan Buyi Group founded LESS in 2003, minimalism has always been the DNA that runs through the brand aesthetics from one end to the next. The brand currently focuses on two regular series – the Seiko series and the Xun series, which are simple yet tense designs The perfect interpretation of style aesthetics also reveals the spiritual independence of LESS women and the precise expression of their attitude towards life.

Among them, the Xun series is the first celebrity joint series created by LESS and brand spokesperson Zhou Xun in 2021. In terms of color and layout, it incorporates the inspiration of spokesperson Zhou Xun, transforming the serious and classic design of clothing into a relaxed style. , increasing the variety of possibilities for the actual matching of the daily wardrobe, while exploring the “swift style”, it conveys the concept of women’s outfits as they like. The series of clothing retains multiple categories such as “suits, knitwear, shirts, jackets”, and at the same time pays attention to the coolness and lightness of the material, and develops products with the function of lightweight jackets, which enriches the wearability and functionality of the products.

On this basis, LESS has gradually established a unique way of dialogue with the world from the perspective of brand design:Minimalist and tolerant, exquisite but not exaggerated, easy and calm, rational and not rigid.Just like the famous architect Mies van der Rohe’s “LESS IS MORE” architectural design philosophy, for LESS, the significance of LESS IS MORE lies in “life is subtraction, growth is addition”, with “simplicity, precision, independence, refinement” “For the purpose of design, it is the brand’s good wish to use exquisite and durable series to easily cope with various occasions; to subtract life and design and bring efficient and rich growth is the consistent creed of LESS. We firmly believe that more simplicity The way can achieve more surprises.

“LESS” is more like a way of life, an ideal, and a philosophy. From the opening of the first LESS store in Hangzhou Building in 2003 to the creation of “LESS STATION” with installation artist Kong Lingnan in 2014 to convey the inspection of the fashion industry, LESS has completed the transformation from a single clothing brand to a social enterprise full of industry responsibility metamorphosis. And in 2017, LESS held its first big show in Shanghai Power Station of Art, Yuan Quan and other celebrities were invited to attend, declaring the beginning of the era of rapid development of LESS. Afterwards, the LESS POP-UP STORE “meeting room in disguise” was launched, and an independent clothing display space was cut out by imitating the standard office grid to convey the brand’s insights and thinking about consumption patterns. In July 2020, LESS ushered in its first brand ambassador, Song Jia, and held the “Walk against the Light” city show in Datong Parkson, which received a good response. At this point, everything is ready for development, laying a solid foundation for subsequent innovation and development.

In 2021, the brand will usher in a comprehensive renewal and upgrade, marking the opening of a new era of LESS. The brand not only upgraded the visual LOGO from lowercase LESS to uppercase LESS, but also invited internationally renowned actor Zhou Xun as the first brand spokesperson of LESS, and joined hands with famous French designer SAMUEL DRIRA to launch the first celebrity joint series[Xun series]. In addition to the new ideas in brand image and design, LESS also pays more attention to the power of contemporary women, inviting celebrity Aya and spokesperson Zhou Xun to cooperate in depth with the program “Xunya Tree Hole”, explore the growth stories of different life stages, and listen to women’s voices… Then to the 20th anniversary show of the brand in 2023, it can be seen that in the past 20 years, LESS has persisted in its sincerity starting from clothing, and has continued to fade into new life along the way. Insight and thinking about social responsibility, through communication and sharing with consumers, use design to reshape high-quality lifestyles for consumers, interpret beautiful and pure ideals, and convey to simple life philosophy.

In the past 20 years, LESS has been adhering to the sincere heart of starting from clothing, constantly developing and upgrading new series, and gradually expanding its wings step by step, writing creative minimalist clothing and meticulous quality with a simple design aesthetic language, looking forward to using it Clothing brings more beautiful possibilities for women. In the future, LESS will not forget its original intention, continue to focus on the inner power of contemporary women with forward-looking vision and profound insights, serve modern urban women with high-quality fabrics and designs, and create more surprises for the world in a simple way, imagine minimalism Infinite possibilities for aesthetics.