[The Epoch Times, January 02, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Zhou Rong in San Jose, USA) After watching the performance, classical music singer and fashion model Anna Muravitskaya said that Shen Yun’s stunning performance made her cry, “Shen Yun really It is so beautiful, I kept crying when I watched the show, because the show is so beautiful.”

On the afternoon of January 1, 2023, Muravitskaya and her friend Andress Martin watched Shen Yun New Era Troupe’s sixth performance at the Center for the Performing Arts in San Jose.

As a classical music singer, Muravitskaya said when referring to the Shen Yun male singer, “I like his singing very much, and the message in the lyrics is shocking.”

“I think these songs are very suitable for today’s era.” After learning that these songs are original by Shen Yun, Muravitskaya said, “I think we need to return to tradition, and the beauty lies in tradition.”

“We need to wake up and realize that we are not just this physical body, we have a divinity,” she said.

Muravitskaya said with emotion: “I think the divinity shown in the performance is exactly what we need now. We should return to divinity, God, and the divine side of human beings. No matter through dance, art Or religion or something, we want to make ourselves better and better, leading to divinity.”

She emphasized, “Now is the time that humans need to start paying attention to this, because technology and modern-style pleasures are taking us out of divinity, and technology is destroying our civilization.”

Fellow Andress Martin said, “I think this is a great performance. She really tries to wake people up from the epidemic and the oppression of the government. At the same time, she uses traditional values ​​to lift people up.”

She believes that the Chinese spoken by the show host sounds elegant and cantabile, but the Chinese spoken by her immigrant classmates when she was a child was very blunt. She believes that this is the result of communism corrupting the culture.

“When the host speaks, it sounds like she’s singing, which makes me think that’s how traditional Chinese should sound, it should sound very elegant, almost like a singing tone,” she said.

She thought of how Russian and other cultures were corrupted by communism, and how traditional Chinese culture was destroyed by the CCP in the same way. “I think it’s corrupted just like what happened in the Soviet Union with Russian culture and other cultures. The language is corrupted, the culture is corrupted, the art is corrupted.”

Muravitskaya said, “I’ve never been to China, but I guess the same thing happened in China under the communist regime. It was beautiful, elegant, sacred, elegant, but all this is constantly changing from the people and the culture.” lost.”

