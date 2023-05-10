The Smiling Buddhas – „Never Ever Forever” – mica

FADI DORNINGER celebrates on his new THE SMILING BUDDHAS album “Never Ever Forever” (Base Records) once again excitingly present their own take on electronic music.

Basically, with this artist you can never really be sure what he has to offer musically next. Fadi Dorningers The Smiling Buddhas-Albums from the last few years are just too different for that, they always go in different directions and always set different accents. While his 2021 output “Phrasemongering” was still in the field of tension between minimal techno, sound experiment and song, the following album “Far off” (2021) suddenly sounded techno in an ambient dress. From this work it went somewhere completely different on “Non-Places” (2022), namely into the almost film music without any beats. This pattern of unpredictability can actually be transferred to the entire creative work of the Upper Austrian. Seen in this light, it is logical that the new album “Never Ever Forever” brings with it a renewed musical reorientation and follows Fadi Dorfinger’s tradition of constantly reinventing himself musically.

Never Ever Forever by The Smiling Buddhas

Never Ever Forever by The Smiling Buddhas

Somehow it seems as if many approaches of the past come together in new forms and sounds on the album. There is somehow a little bit of everything, technoid beats, weird sound experiments, spherical moods, industrial influences, analogue gimmicks, futuristic-sounding loops, electronic sequences that almost reproduce melodies, etc. The nice thing about the whole story is that the many different elements in a very varied and, above all, atmosphere-forming way. Each track on the album tells its own story and sets its own accents, which means that the tension of the whole thing remains consistently high and offers many moments of surprise. Once again a very exciting electronic listening experience that Fadi Dorninger brings to life with his project The Smiling Buddhas.

Michael Ternai

++++

Links:

Fadi Dorninger

base records