“The Salvadoran people have a low IQ”

by admin
May 10, 2023, 11:57 am

On this day, Julia Evelyn Martínez, an economist at the José Simeón Cañas Central American University (UCA), mentioned that there is a difference in IQ between Salvadorans and the inhabitants of other countries in the region.

“The Salvadoran people are quite uninformed and easy to manipulate, the country is among the 5 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean with the lowest IQ,” were the words of Martínez.

Martínez pointed out that countries like Costa Rica have an average IQ higher than El Salvador, based on comparative studies. In addition, he expressed his concern about the intellectual gap that this generates, leaving El Salvador behind in relation to its neighbors.

Likewise, the economist made reference to the lack of information and ease of manipulation among Salvadorans, using terms such as “uninformed” and “easy to manipulate” to describe some characteristics of the population.



