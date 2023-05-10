Home » In 4 municipalities of Casanare minors will be screened for early detection of Chagas disease – news
Within the framework of the plan to interrupt the transmission of Trypanosoma cruzi, by domiciled vectors, the screening process for the early detection of Chagas disease will be carried out in Casanare. On this occasion, the target population is those under 10 months to 15 years.

The workshops will take place in prioritized municipalities such as Hato Corozal, Tauramena, Monterrey and Támara, where the Public Health Laboratory team together with the departmental ETV program are expected to screen 4,428 minors.

Chagas disease is an infection caused by a parasite that is mainly transmitted by vectors. The main symptom in the acute phase is prolonged fever, and in the chronic phase it can cause complications in the heart and digestive system.

These activities seek to capture minors with this disease early and thus activate the health care route, guaranteeing timely treatment and clinical follow-up, to significantly reduce complications.

Regarding the cases reported by Chagas in the department, the Epidemiological Surveillance System indicates that to date 46 have been reported, of which 11 correspond to acute Chagas and 35 chronic Chagas, evidencing a decrease of 10.1% with Over the previous year.

For this reason, we invite parents and caregivers to attend the screening sessions to find out the diagnosis of their children.

Schedule for this week:

  • May 09 and 10: Hato Corozal – Antonio Martinez Delgado Educational Institution. Time: 7:00 am
  • May 11: Támara: Family CDI. Time: 7:00 a.m.
  • May 12: Monterrey: The Wisdom Educational Institution. Time: 7:00 am

Source: Secretariat of Health of Casanare

