WEmbrace Games 2023, an evening of fun and entertainment

Everything is ready for the 2023 edition of the WEmbrace Games, a charity evening of scenographic and spectacular games in the name of integration. The event will be held on Monday 12 June from 20.00 at the Stadio dei Marmi in Rome. The event, which has met with great success in previous years, will have the claim “Let’s change the rules of the game!”.

The evening is open to everyone and it is possible to book your seat for free at the following link: https://wembrace-games-2023.eventbrite.it

On site, a free donation to the art4sport ONLUS will be appreciated.

How the event will develop – Eight teams from all over Italy and abroad, made up of adults and children, with and without disabilities, will face each other through three challenges. Sports champions and celebrities from the entertainment world will get involved to support the art4sport project. Each team will be led by one or more “VIP” characters who will be revealed in the coming weeks, approaching the event.

Objective of the initiative – The event will aim to raise funds for art4sport ONLUS, the Bebe Vio Grandis Association that supports and promotes sport as a therapy for the physical and psychological recovery of children and young people with limb prostheses . The objective of the Association is to study, create and finance the expensive prostheses and equipment necessary for the practice of the Paralympic sport.

The History of the Games – This will be the 11th edition of the WEmbrace Games. The event was born in 2011 with the name “Games Without Barriers” in the wake of the legendary Games Without Borders but precisely changing the rules of the game, as the claim says. It is an event of spectacular and scenographic games that promotes inclusion, from a geographical point of view like the old Games Without Borders but above all from a social point of view, between people with and without disabilities, to break down physical and psychological obstacles. After years of success, in 2022 ‘Giochi Senza Barriere’ became ‘WEmbrace Games’. The new denomination integrates with the launch of the ‘WEmbrace’ movement, or ‘We embrace’, which through the events and projects of art4sport aims to promote inclusion, embracing and enhancing everyone’s diversity. The triad of annual events of the movement is made up of: WEmbrace Games (in Rome), WEmbrace Awards (in Milan) and WEmbrace Sport (in Milan).

The communication project – The initiative was accompanied by a communication campaign. In the coming weeks, a video spot will be broadcast for television broadcasting on Telesia’s UpTv channel, in metro and train stations and at airports.

From 6 May, thanks to the Municipality of Rome, WEmbrace Games will also be able to count on the posting of 1000 advertising posters scattered throughout the city, while from 29 May to 12 June it will be the turn of advertising posters in digital format placed at 50 bus shelters of buses in the capital, thanks to the contribution of Clear Channel.

The story is then supported by various important spaces in the national media: in the Corriere della Sera – National Edition, in the Corriere della Sera – Rome Edition, in , in Sportweek and in Leggo.

There will also be a page on deejay.it, with all the information on the event, the programme, videos, photos and the link to the site, as well as support from the radio’s social channels. An approach to the event is also planned through contents published on the radio’s social channels.

The event is supported by the Main Partners Toyota, Sorgenia, Algida and Rilastil with the support of Intesa Sanpaolo, by the Technical Partners Nike, Jeio, Tassoni and Ottobock, by the Media Partners Corriere della Sera, , Radio Deejay, Telesia and I read, with the High Patronage of the European Parliament and with the patronage of CIP, CONI, Sport and Health, the Municipality of Rome and the Italian Red Cross. The presence of Sky Sport has also been confirmed.

Teresa A. Grandis, President of the art4sport ONLUS Association – “Once again this year we want to thank all our supporters: from the institutions to our partners, passing through the many VIPs and volunteers who choose to join us in this challenge. With their fundamental support we are able to make this event bigger and more important. The message of inclusion that WEmbrace represents always has greater visibility and recognition and we can only be proud of this”.