Lidl: Animal welfare organization finds pathogens in chicken meat

The “Albert Schweitzer Foundation” found multi-resistant germs in a large part of the samples in an examination of chicken meat from the Lidl own brand “Metzgerfrisch”.

The “Albert Schweitzer Foundation” took 51 samples of Lidl chicken meat products and found mostly multi-resistant germs in a certain husbandry class.

If the result, which the animal rights organization published via a press release and YouTube, is confirmed by further tests as a widespread problem, the discount chain is likely to face another scandal.

“The enzyme ESBL, which makes the bacteria found on the meat immune to several common antibiotics, was detected in 71 percent of the samples. The majority of the resistant bacteria (75 percent) are the faecal germ Escherichia coli, which can cause various diseases , for example urinary tract or gastrointestinal infections through to sepsis,” says the organization about its results.

The investigation also found “pathogens such as enterococci (25 percent of the samples), campylobacter (18 percent of the samples) and salmonella (one sample). Enterococci can cause urinary tract infections, inflammation of the inner lining of the heart or blood poisoning. Campylobacter and salmonella are primarily responsible for diarrheal diseases”, according to the press release.

The organization describes its research methodology in its YouTube video, which was also published: “A total of 51 samples of chicken meat products (all husbandry type level 2 “Barn Husbandry Plus”) were examined. These were taken in January and February 2023 in eight randomly selected Lidl stores throughout Germany taken. Only six samples were unremarkable.”