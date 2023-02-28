The story of the birth of Hualong No. 1 was filmed into a drama “Xu You Wanjia Lights” and it was scheduled for CCTV’s set of prime time

On February 27, the reporter learned from the China Nuclear Power Research and Design Institute (hereinafter referred to as the “Nuclear Power Institute”) that the TV series “Xu Your Ten Thousand Lights” will be broadcast on CCTV-1 comprehensive channel on February 28, and will be launched on Mango TV, iQiyi, Tencent Video, Youku and other new media platform members at 22:00 on the night of the broadcast, and will be launched on the next day at 22:00 00 New Media non-members went online and realized simultaneous broadcasting in Europe, America, and Australia through overseas platforms.

The TV series “Xu You Wanjia Lights” takes the birth process of the third-generation nuclear power technology “Hualong One” with China‘s completely independent intellectual property rights as the creative theme, and shows the struggle of several generations of Chinese nuclear industry personnel for more than 30 years. The play tells the story of people in China‘s nuclear industry working hard to realize the dream of a powerful country that “China has its own world-class nuclear power plant” with extraordinary ambition, backbone, and confidence.

Through the “relay” running of several generations, “Xu You Wanjia Lights” focuses on portraying the struggling life of nuclear industry workers represented by Lin Qi, Meng Xiaowei, Ye Qichen, Ye Jiaming, etc., and conveys the message of “Youth goes up, the country goes forward” spiritual connotation. In terms of narrative structure, “Xu You Wanjia Lights” focuses on “people” and “people’s stories”. With simple and delicate shots, the ups and downs of the characters’ fate are placed in the context of the changing times, and the “little family” It is closely related to the fate of the “big country”. The way of expression that sees the big from the small makes the character image more vivid and down-to-earth, and at the same time infinitely shortens the distance with the audience, thus arousing resonance deep in the audience.

In terms of casting, “Xu You Wanjia Lights” invited Zheng Yecheng, Liu Ruilin, Li Landi and other young actors who are popular among young people to lead the roles, as well as Guo Xiaodong, Hai Yitian, Yang Tongshu, An Dong, Song Yixing, Xing Minshan, Wang Daqi, Hou Yansong And many other powerful actors to join. (Xu Lisa)

As a TV series focusing on the theme of the nuclear industry, “Xu You Wanjia Lights” adheres to the important principle of “loyal to history and restore the truth”. At the beginning of the script creation, the main creative team visited a number of nuclear industry experts to gain an in-depth understanding of the development process of my country’s nuclear industry, and tried to transform the jerky and boring physical knowledge of “nuclear power” into an art work that the audience loves to see. The harmonious unity of “truth” and “artistic expression”.

It is reported that there are more than 200 scenes in “Xu You Wanjia Lights”, large and small, with many characters, scattered scenes, and difficult shooting. To this end, the production team built a scene in the 909 base of the Nuclear Power Institute, the birthplace of China‘s nuclear power, and reproduced more than ten main scenes in 1:1, including the main control room of the first land-based model reactor and the nuclear power compound. , nuclear power office building, nuclear power family building, zero point, hospital, library, auditorium, etc., highly restored the research and development and living environment of the older generation of nuclear industry workers.

It is understood that after the filming of the 909 base of the Nuclear Power Institute was completed, all the scenes were completely preserved and served as an important part of the patriotic education base to promote the spirit of the nuclear industry.