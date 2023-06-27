The story of the martyr Zhou Yiqun is put on the big screen and the movie “Give Your Life to the Party” will be screened nationwide_Audience_Meeting_Guizhou

Original title: The story of Zhou Yiqun’s martyr is put on the big screen and the movie “Give My Life to the Party” will be screened nationwide

Guiyang Net·Jiaxiu News On June 25th, the main creative meeting of the movie “Give Your Life to the Party” was held in Guiyang Yuemu International Cinema.

The movie “Give Your Life to the Party” is written by the famous Guizhou writer Professor Zeng Yu and other screenwriters, directed by the famous Guizhou director Tao Mingxi, starring famous film and television actors Wang Chaowei, Xian Qingyang, Mo Xiaoqi, Yang Jun, He Ziming, etc. According to the outstanding party members of the Communist Party of China, 100 This is an adaptation of the story of the martyr Zhou Yiqun, one of the heroes and role models who made outstanding contributions to the founding of New China.

On the day of the meeting, the crew played the movie trailer, theme song MV, shooting and behind-the-scenes highlights, etc., and had a small-scale discussion and exchange. Zhou Bolin, a descendant of the martyr Zhou Yiqun, said affectionately after watching it that Zhou Yiqun’s story can be presented to the audience through movies, so that more people can understand that generation of revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives and blood in order to pursue the truth and save the people from fire and water. It is particularly worthwhile to let the spirit of the older generation of revolutionaries be passed on through the film. I hope that with the support of all walks of life, this film and television work that conveys positive energy will be seen by more people.

Director Tao Mingxi said that as a Guizhou native and a Guizhou-born film director, he feels very honored and proud to have the opportunity to direct “Let’s Give My Life to the Party”. With the strong support of the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, the United Front Work Department of the Provincial Party Committee, the Propaganda Department of the Tongren Municipal Party Committee, the Propaganda Department of the Qiandongnan Prefecture Party Committee, and the elders of the hometown, the film overcame various difficulties and completed the shooting task on time, and will meet you soon . I hope that the film will get everyone’s support when it is released, so that more people will know the story of the martyr Zhou Yiqun and the story of Guizhou, and pass on the family and country feelings and the dedication spirit of fearless sacrifice of the older generation of proletarian revolutionary martyrs.

At the meeting, the well-known scholar Gu Jiu led everyone to recite “Watching the Ocean Tide: Give Your Life to the Party” written by the martyr Zhou Yiqun before joining the Party.

After the meeting, the creators interacted with the audience. Many viewers said that they learned about the deeds of the martyr Zhou Yiqun through this film, were moved by his deeds, and were extremely proud of having such a hero in their hometown. I also hope that more films like this can be made and publicized, so as to serve as a role model for young people to establish and recognize revolutionary heroes.

It is reported that the movie "Give My Life to the Party" will be released in theaters nationwide in August.

