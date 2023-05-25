Home » the striking phrase of Cristina Kirchner in the middle of the act in Plaza de Mayo
Entertainment

the striking phrase of Cristina Kirchner in the middle of the act in Plaza de Mayo

by admin
the striking phrase of Cristina Kirchner in the middle of the act in Plaza de Mayo

Cristina Kirchner harshly questioned those who propose dollarizationas the deputy Javier Milei, and recalled that in the early 2000s “everything blew up” when the convertibility of the 90s ended.

“The day that this false dollarization fell, everything exploded“Recalled the former president, when talking about that moment at the beginning of her speech.

“When today we see disciples and collaborators of that light-eyed minister (by Domingo Cavallo) explain what they are going to do, to us, who do not have degrees as economists because we are simple lawyers…”, affirmed the head of the Senate.

And he emphasized: «We were the kukas who paid the deposits in a fixed term with the Boden 12, the bond that was given to each one of those who were not there when they went to look for the dollars and pesos at the banks ».

«Those dollars were paid by the kukas, Néstor and Cristina. Eight installments, the first three were paid by Néstor, the last one in 2012, write down geniuses of the economyWe pay for yours, the Perucas“, stressed Cristina Kirchner.

«Thanks to the kukas we also recovered Vaca Muerta“, the vice president reiterated in another section of her speech.

«Boludeces on television»: the harsh criticism of Cristina Kirchner

Vice President Cristina Kirchner said that The country “cannot continue to be tied to a primary economy and international prices even if it rains or shines.

See also  The classic TV series "The Right Way in the World Is Vicissitudes" on the drama stage Zhang Tong "thrilling" completes its first show-International Online

In that sense proposed to make a “quantum leaparticulate the public and the private».

«This is the discussion that we Argentines need and not the nonsense that we hear every day on television,” he said. the former president in Plaza de Mayo.


Supporting quality journalism is essential to maintain an informed society and build a solid democracy.

I want to subscribe

You may also like

“Despite the errors, mistakes and differences, this government...

Vidal’s explanation after his accidental publication on Twitter

The patriotic celebrations in Ciudad de los Niños...

Ujam ƷУŵҥ֮ Virtual Guitarist AMBER 2

What Tina Turner died of: “I have put...

Vir2 Ƴ MOJO 2: Solo Saxophones ˹ Kontakt...

He has seven children, is an electrician and...

Super many pictures to kill cats: Alan lp...

He quit his job as a bricklayer, opened...

LEGO’s new toy series officially debut | Hypebeast

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy