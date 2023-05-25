the striking phrase of Cristina Kirchner in the middle of the act in Plaza de Mayo

Cristina Kirchner harshly questioned those who propose dollarizationas the deputy Javier Milei, and recalled that in the early 2000s “everything blew up” when the convertibility of the 90s ended.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

“The day that this false dollarization fell, everything exploded“Recalled the former president, when talking about that moment at the beginning of her speech.

“When today we see disciples and collaborators of that light-eyed minister (by Domingo Cavallo) explain what they are going to do, to us, who do not have degrees as economists because we are simple lawyers…”, affirmed the head of the Senate.

And he emphasized: «We were the kukas who paid the deposits in a fixed term with the Boden 12, the bond that was given to each one of those who were not there when they went to look for the dollars and pesos at the banks ».

«Those dollars were paid by the kukas, Néstor and Cristina. Eight installments, the first three were paid by Néstor, the last one in 2012, write down geniuses of the economyWe pay for yours, the Perucas“, stressed Cristina Kirchner.

«Thanks to the kukas we also recovered Vaca Muerta“, the vice president reiterated in another section of her speech.

🎙️ “Write down geniuses of the economy, we’ll take it from you, we the ‘kukas’, the ‘perucas'”: Cristina Kirchner, on debt. pic.twitter.com/88cRYxDlXf – IP news (@_IPNoticias) May 25, 2023

«Boludeces on television»: the harsh criticism of Cristina Kirchner

Vice President Cristina Kirchner said that The country “cannot continue to be tied to a primary economy and international prices even if it rains or shines.

In that sense proposed to make a “quantum leaparticulate the public and the private».

«This is the discussion that we Argentines need and not the nonsense that we hear every day on television,” he said. the former president in Plaza de Mayo.



