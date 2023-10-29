Home » The sun is rising in the desert sky
Entertainment

The sun is rising in the desert sky

by admin
The sun is rising in the desert sky

Early morning, October 7
The sun is rising in the desert sky
Stars of David, they took your life
But they could not take your pride

(Bono changes the words in the song Pride in the concert in Vegas).

>>>
In the absence of my own words, here are some other words of others that I have collected in the last few days:

01
Not in a deafening boom; Precisely in a silent exclamation, in the murmur of Prima. We don’t know, but we understand that there has been a change. We are no longer who we were. A coil gone awry, a chromosome pushed out, another in. Our DNA has changed. We are no longer the children of our parents, we are the children of what happened.

(Israel Glasner Peretz, who was the principal of the high school and my literature teacher. For the full post)

02
Branch / Idit Barak

not to drown
to hold the nearest branch
not to be swept away in the river
choose the best one within reach
that will hold the weight of the soul
for a long time
And in search of Sarah
to reveal that Gaza

(from the book “Cling to the nearest branch”)

03
you don’t see the spirit,
But she steers the ship,
And not these rags
The ones who are waving from the top of the mast
In front of everyone

(Haim Nachman Bialik)

04
The darkness does not count us
And he is stubborn and unrelenting
We don’t see the way
But remember more by heart

See also  In 2022, the constellation women with a good relationship are domineering Leo_girl_heterosexual_feelings

(A song that Aya Korem wrote and uploaded for the time being only to her Instagram)

>>>
I pray that you will be okay, and I know that statistically it is impossible.
It is impossible to comment here for the time being (the website crashed and was restored, but the comments are not), I am on Instagram for those who want to write to me.

You may also like

The Shocking Truth Behind Zhang Ziyi and Wang...

The movie he stars in is being shown...

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Release from Jail: A Heartwarming Gift...

Mattarella at Maxxi for the 75 years of...

Zhu Yin Collaborates with Internet Celebrities for Live...

Israeli collection the dresser

Adamari López Opens Up About Her Return to...

Uncle Lee Sun Kyun Involved in Drug Abuse...

There are quite a few around town.The charm...

Shakira Surprises Carlos Vives on His 30th Anniversary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy