Early morning, October 7

The sun is rising in the desert sky

Stars of David, they took your life

But they could not take your pride



(Bono changes the words in the song Pride in the concert in Vegas).

In the absence of my own words, here are some other words of others that I have collected in the last few days:

01

Not in a deafening boom; Precisely in a silent exclamation, in the murmur of Prima. We don’t know, but we understand that there has been a change. We are no longer who we were. A coil gone awry, a chromosome pushed out, another in. Our DNA has changed. We are no longer the children of our parents, we are the children of what happened.

(Israel Glasner Peretz, who was the principal of the high school and my literature teacher. For the full post)

02

Branch / Idit Barak

not to drown

to hold the nearest branch

not to be swept away in the river

choose the best one within reach

that will hold the weight of the soul

for a long time

And in search of Sarah

to reveal that Gaza

(from the book “Cling to the nearest branch”)

03

you don’t see the spirit,

But she steers the ship,

And not these rags

The ones who are waving from the top of the mast

In front of everyone

(Haim Nachman Bialik)

04

The darkness does not count us

And he is stubborn and unrelenting

We don’t see the way

But remember more by heart

(A song that Aya Korem wrote and uploaded for the time being only to her Instagram)

I pray that you will be okay, and I know that statistically it is impossible.

It is impossible to comment here for the time being (the website crashed and was restored, but the comments are not), I am on Instagram for those who want to write to me.

