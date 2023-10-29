Early morning, October 7
The sun is rising in the desert sky
Stars of David, they took your life
But they could not take your pride
(Bono changes the words in the song Pride in the concert in Vegas).
In the absence of my own words, here are some other words of others that I have collected in the last few days:
Not in a deafening boom; Precisely in a silent exclamation, in the murmur of Prima. We don’t know, but we understand that there has been a change. We are no longer who we were. A coil gone awry, a chromosome pushed out, another in. Our DNA has changed. We are no longer the children of our parents, we are the children of what happened.
(Israel Glasner Peretz, who was the principal of the high school and my literature teacher. For the full post)
Branch / Idit Barak
not to drown
to hold the nearest branch
not to be swept away in the river
choose the best one within reach
that will hold the weight of the soul
for a long time
And in search of Sarah
to reveal that Gaza
(from the book “Cling to the nearest branch”)
you don’t see the spirit,
But she steers the ship,
And not these rags
The ones who are waving from the top of the mast
In front of everyone
(Haim Nachman Bialik)
The darkness does not count us
And he is stubborn and unrelenting
We don’t see the way
But remember more by heart
(A song that Aya Korem wrote and uploaded for the time being only to her Instagram)
I pray that you will be okay, and I know that statistically it is impossible.
