The Supervoid Choral Ensemble – The Supervoid Choral Ensemble

Cloudkicker Ben Sharp has shared with Gospel-fantasist Vinny Roseboom started a new band to send guitar and drums on crazy adventures : The Supervoid Choral Ensemble.

„The 3-song 7″ for my new band The Supervoid Choral Ensemble is now available on Bandcamp and trickling out to all the streaming services over the next few days. This is a project I’ve been working on with Vinny Roseboom from Gospel for the last year. This release is meant to be an introduction to what this band is going to be like. (…) I think that’s about it. Just search for that band name to find everything. Hope you dig.‘ Leads mastermind Sharp and runs a guitar rollercoaster ride of the promising class over three instrumental songs.

The riffs immediately race tirelessly, sometimes even to atmospheric passages, the groove sits deep in these numbers, which are difficult to locate between instrumental rock, math and post hardcore – a bit like Russian Circles from the irrepressible And So I Watch You From Afar-Perspective?

In any case, the collected 12 minutes hardly curb their motivation, the playfulness has a wonderful urgency without cramping, the drums inject a dynamic that hardly lets you sit still.

It’s just fun to listen to the two experts how their songwriting picks up straight and how people still think outside the box, energetically dovetailing guitar figures around rhythms, and at the same time (after the perhaps a bit too conventionally knitted in terms of genre conventions and less exciting in terms of sound, but also taking up almost half of the total playing time and not allowing any lengths |||||) either, as in |, show a synthetically modeled mood of departure for the cinematographic finale, or a la ||| also release the punk-trained Leviathan. If you consider how spartan the equipment actually is here, it is also quite impressive how fat and powerful the team roasts.

That The Supervoid Choral Ensemble By the way, adding that this self-titled debut EP only contains three of the duo’s already finished five songs also fixes the prospect of getting more of this hungry synergy soon.

