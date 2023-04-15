Federal cabinet passes hospital structure law

With the “Hospital Structure Act” we create a solid working basis for the approximately 2000 hospitals in Germany and for the patients a plus in treatment safety and quality of care. Patients must be able to rely on good care in the hospital. That is why we are strengthening cutting-edge medicine and making sure that particularly good quality is also financially worthwhile in the future. We are also bringing more nursing staff to the bedside. After all, good care and nursing in hospitals can only succeed if doctors and nurses are not permanently overburdened. With a structural fund, we support the federal states in pushing ahead with the necessary restructuring to improve care. This also relieves the contributors.