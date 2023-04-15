Home » Federal cabinet passes hospital structure law
Health

Federal cabinet passes hospital structure law

by admin

With the “Hospital Structure Act” we create a solid working basis for the approximately 2000 hospitals in Germany and for the patients a plus in treatment safety and quality of care. Patients must be able to rely on good care in the hospital. That is why we are strengthening cutting-edge medicine and making sure that particularly good quality is also financially worthwhile in the future. We are also bringing more nursing staff to the bedside. After all, good care and nursing in hospitals can only succeed if doctors and nurses are not permanently overburdened. With a structural fund, we support the federal states in pushing ahead with the necessary restructuring to improve care. This also relieves the contributors.

See also  What happens to someone who eats 3 nuts a day with 30 grams of chocolate and a blood sugar level of 80? Incredible

You may also like

Jean-Marie Le Pen hospitalized, ‘serious’ situation

Julia Ituma’s coffin arrived in Milan. Her funeral...

Ukraine, the aid front cracks: revolt in Poland,...

On the way to sustainability

Bitter Montecarlo for Sinner, Rune goes to the...

Novara in the gym, behind closed doors, press...

Tragedy in the mountains, Genoese climber dies falling

Jean-Marie Le Pen hospitalized, “serious” situation – breaking...

Organ Donation Day

another knockout for Inzaghi in the league, Caldirola...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy