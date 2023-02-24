13
- The third drug was detected in Liu Yaren’s hair, and the police are still investigating Liu Yaren_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com Sina
- Liu Yaren’s latest test is released: both cannabis and propofol are positive!The hair test overturned the urine test results, the police will be summoned to investigate whether it is a repeat offender KSD Korea Star Net
- Liu Yaren’s body hair test was positive and he was listed as a drug suspect. Many plays were affected. Minnan Net
- Liu Yaren is officially listed as a drug suspect and has caused many Netflix dramas | Liu Yaren | Suspect | Netflix_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com Sina
- This is miserable!Yoo Ah In’s hair test for propofol “confirmed positive” | Entertainment Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- View full coverage on Google News