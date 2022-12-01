The Japanese fashion brand sacai began to visit major cities around the world in the form of limited-time stores in 2018. After taking the lead in Paris, it will continue to open in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong in 2020. After two years, it will announce that the third round will soon be opened in this city. Moon landed in his hometown of Tokyo.

The “Hello sacai” store is built based on the concept of upcycling. The furniture in the brand Aoyama store is selected and redesigned by the Gelchop team. At the same time, it also cooperates with the well-known vintage store BerBerJin to reshape second-hand clothing to bring new value.

In addition to displaying 2023 spring and summer men’s and women’s clothing in the store, and planning to release the latest series in other stores, it will also cooperate with partners of various styles to launch limited items, including CITY COUNTRY CITY®, CASETiFY, NEW ERA, etc. Events and product information sessions It is announced from time to time through the brand’s official Instagram, and on the first day of the opening, Eric Haze, a graffiti legend who has collaborated with the 2023 spring and summer men’s wear series, was invited to perform a live painting performance.

In addition, the store will hold an exclusive cooperation event with Nike on December 8th, launching a new color combination of sacai x Nike Zoom Cortez in the form of a lottery, and launching the sacai x Nike clothing series on the 13th. Interested readers may wish to go to the official website of the brand Learn more.

Hello guys

Date: December 10 (Sat) to the end of February

Address: 5-10-9 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Tel: 03-6419-7551

Contact: [email protected]

＊sacai Aoyama store will be temporarily closed for renovation on November 30, and will reopen in early March next year.