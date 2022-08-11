Today, Blizzard officially announced the official launch of the third round of the “Overwatch” Anniversary Collection. While opening up a large number of past events in the game, it announced a big news: Krypton Gold unboxing may become history.

According to the announcement, after the event ends on August 30, the supply box will no longer be available for purchase, which means that some users will no longer be able to obtain skins through krypton gold out of the box.

However, Blizzard also said that after the event, users will still be able to get standard supplies.

In fact, while Blizzard is now announcing the removal of Overwatch’s supply boxes a bit abruptly, it’s not without warning.

Previously, Blizzard had stated that it would cancel the out-of-the-box charging model in Overwatch 2, and instead use the battle pass and in-app purchases as a new charging model.

It is worth mentioning that for users who like to enjoy the unboxing process, it is best to manually open the remaining boxes before upgrading Overwatch 2, otherwise the system will automatically complete the unboxing after the upgrade.

