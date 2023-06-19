The turning point for classic cars: the first sustainable fuel in the UK

ROME – The sale of the first sustainable petrol available to the public in the UK, designed specifically for classic vehicles, has begun. The Sustain Classic range will allow motorists to refuel their classic vehicles with vegetable-based petrol, without any modifications to their engines, initially making three types of fuel available.

Developed by specialist Coryton, the fuel with the highest sustainable content promises at least a 65% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional fossil fuels. These products use an advanced second generation biofuel produced from agricultural waste, such as straw, by-products or crop waste that would not be used for food consumption. With an octane rating of over 98 and a bioethanol content of less than 1%, Sustain Classic has been technically designed for classic vehicles, although it can be used in any vehicle that runs on regular petrol. It has also been formulated with a premium additive package included, which stabilize and extend fuel life and help clean and protect engines.

There are three different types of fuel available to classic car owners: Super 80, made with at least 80% renewable content, reduces greenhouse gas emissions by more than 65% compared to fossil fuels and costs 4.65 pounds per liter (5.43 euros); Super 33 with at least 33% sustainable content and greenhouse gas savings of over 25%, on sale at £3.80 per liter (€4.44); High performance Racing 50 with a higher octane number (ideal for racing), with at least 50% renewable and more than 35% greenhouse gas savings sold for £5.24 a liter (€6.12).

“Every kilogram of CO2 we avoid adding to our atmosphere, by replacing fossil fuel with sustainable fuel, is a victory – said David Richardson, director of business development at Coryton – You don’t need to immediately go to the full conversion phase to start to have a real impact. As more raw materials become available, these fuels will begin to contain even higher levels of sustainable traceable elements. However, we want to keep things as accessible as possible for consumers and be open about what’s actually achievable right now.”

