Quanzhou, hometown of overseas Chinese, non-stop international passenger flight to Kuala Lumpur resumes_Oriental Fortune Network

On the 18th, 126 passengers took flight AK271 from Fujian Quanzhou Jinjiang International Airport to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, witnessing the resumption of the “Quanzhou-Kuala Lumpur” regular route.

The “Quanzhou-Kuala Lumpur” route is operated by AirAsia, and the flight number is AK270/1. Among them, from June 18th to 30th, the schedule is every Wednesday and Sunday; in July, the schedule is every Friday, Sunday; in August, the schedule is every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday; from September onwards, there is one every day. At the beginning of the resumption of flights, the special ticket for this flight is as low as 85 yuan (excluding tax).

Quanzhou is a famous hometown of overseas Chinese in China and an important starting point city of the ancient “Maritime Silk Road”. At present, there are more than 9 million overseas Chinese from Quanzhou in more than 130 countries and regions on five continents, and most of them live in countries and regions along the “Maritime Silk Road”. There are nearly 2 million overseas Chinese from Quanzhou in Malaysia alone.

In May 2019, AirAsia launched the “Quanzhou-Kuala Lumpur” route. By February 2020, it has transported more than 80,000 passengers, with a passenger load factor of over 80%, making positive contributions to promoting the interconnection between Quanzhou and Mayasilai.

The relevant person in charge of Quanzhou Jinjiang International Airport revealed that as of now, Quanzhou Jinjiang International Airport has resumed many international (regional) routes such as Hong Kong, Macau, Manila, and Kuala Lumpur, and will resume Nha Trang, Singapore, Bangkok, Davao and other routes in the future.

(Source of article: China News Network)

Article source: China News Network

Original title: International passenger flights from Quanzhou, the hometown of overseas Chinese, to Kuala Lumpur resumed

