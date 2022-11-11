The TV series “Song of Lushan” and “The Great Game” hit the “Made in China” story “Dominate the Screen”

The TV series “Song of Lushan” starring Yang Shuo, Hou Yong and Jiao Junyan was broadcast on Hunan Satellite TV, and “The Big Game” starring Qin Hao and Wan Qian was broadcast on Zhejiang Satellite TV and Dragon TV. The two TV dramas tell the story of my country’s heavy industry enterprises turning around against the wind, making the uncommon theme of modern heavy industry a hit on the screen for a while.

The plot lines of the two modern heavy industry dramas “Song of the Foothills” and “The Great Game” are similar. They are both stories of how large-scale heavy industry state-owned enterprises face the pressure of many domestic and foreign opponents, and how to achieve a counterattack in the predicament of bankruptcy. Both works are also born out of real stories. “Song of Lushan” takes Hunan equipment manufacturing industry as the main body of performance, and integrates the real stories of large enterprises such as Zoomlion and Sany Heavy Industry. The plot of “The Great Game” also has a realistic basis. The plot of the hero Sun Heping smashing the inferior machines produced by the Northern Machinery Factory in public comes from the head of a leading domestic machinery manufacturing enterprise smashing defective products Mingzhi, and then through a A series of tales of how thunder means bringing businesses back to life.

The theme of heavy industry has not been the mainstream theme of the screen, and the previous works also left a “dull” impression. How to make industrial dramas look good on the basis of realistic themes is the first problem that creators need to solve. As the first realistic drama showing the development of China‘s modern heavy industry, the plot of “Song of Lushan” revolves around the three dimensions of entrepreneurs, scientific researchers and craftsmen. Neck” dilemma, and finally the process of reborn from “manufacturing” to “intelligent manufacturing”, the story is novel, and the overall atmosphere is also very “burning”. The TV series is created with the “industrial spirit as the core”, and uses a variety of means in shooting technology to adjust the proportion and angle of man and machine from multiple perspectives, so that the “coldness” of the machine and the “warmth” of the characters are harmoniously integrated. The play also interprets China‘s “model worker spirit”, “craftsman spirit” and “labor spirit” from various aspects. The group portraits are vividly shaped and three-dimensional, which is very in line with the aesthetic needs of the younger generation of audiences. The TV series has an online score of 7.8 points.

Compared with the hard core of “Song of Lushan”, “The Great Game” is much lighter, and the work strives to tell the story of serious economic reform with drama. “The Great Game” is characterized by the group play structure of the triangular game. The plot starts a competition among three former classmates, Sun Heping, Yang Liu, and Liu Bing, who are known as the “Three Heroes of the Han Dynasty”. The three entrepreneurs in the play represent the leaders of state-owned enterprises, private enterprises and mixed enterprises. At the beginning of the episode, Sun Heping led the Northern Machinery Factory to join the Hanzhong Group of Yangliu, which made the century-old factory of Beiji turn from the brink of bankruptcy to the headwind after listing in Hong Kong. Not reconciled to the experience of subservient people. With the development of the plot, the “Three Heroes of the Han Dynasty” has become a rivalry, and the game has gradually turned from darkness to light.

In the face of the rolling market wave, the three entrepreneurs in the play have ambitions and dreams, and they all want to build a “great enterprise that will be passed down to future generations”. In this game, there are not only mutual constraints from their respective positions and interests, but also candid discussions between old friends who have been influenced by their past friendship for many years. “The Great Game” will focus on the “bright sword”-style big game of Chinese heavy equipment manufacturing enterprises. The plot draws on the three-party negotiation and game, competition and cooperation to vividly depict the group portraits of the wave chasers of the times, and also writes about the nation from different angles. Entrepreneurs realize the long-term development of China‘s heavy industry.

In general, although “Song of Lushan” and “The Great Game” are created with the same theme, they have their own characteristics. The former is better than the solid plot, while the latter is new in the novel structure of the drama, which makes this wave of “Made in China” stories formed. Breakthroughs and innovations have enriched the creative vision of industrial TV dramas. (Reporter Qiu Wei)