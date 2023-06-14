The web drama “Game of Love” started in Qingdao, starring He Ruixian and Fan Zhixin-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

Source Title: Web drama “Game of Love” Qingdao Startup Starring He Ruixian and Fan Zhixin

Produced by Youku, Impossible World Pictures, Sanfu Interactive Entertainment, Wayward Films, Xidao Pictures, and Shaou Films, and directed by Xidao, the urban love drama "Game of Love" officially launched in Qingdao a few days ago. Producers Xie Ying, Zhou Tao, Wang Liang; Producer Xiao Bing; Chief Producers Liu Huabo, Mu Jingwen; Producers Shang Qing, Hu Qin, Lin Shuyi; Co-producers Zhao Hongyuan, Xin Xuecheng, Li Mingchen; Fan Zhixin; specially invited starring Wang Ce; starring Wang Zuyi and Huang Qiao. "Game of Blazing Love" tells the story of Yuanfei Group's daughter Xu Nuo, who grew up doting on her parents. After returning from studying abroad, she was shocked to find that her originally happy family had been torn apart. And the unrelated elder brother Shen Jiahe is about to take his place as the heir to the family business, and his father's fiancée turns out to be Shen Jiahe's rumored girlfriend, Bai Xia, who was also her old enemy in the past. Xu Nuo sees through Shen Jiahe's plan, and in order to regain Yuanfei and expose her true colors, she devises strategies, step by step, and lures Shen Jiahe to gamble with her in a "blazing love game", starting the process of the two falling in love and killing each other. He Ruixian and Fan Zhixin lead the starring role in the play, which arouses expectations In "Game of Love", the heroine "Gong" is the actor He Ruixian who is promised by his girlfriend. He has appeared in many film and television works. Fan Zhixin, the actor of Golden Harvest, is called by fans as "a rare sense of dominance". It is believed that this face-to-face casting of the characters will make the two high-quality actors collide with more sparks in the play with their excellent performances. Shuangshang's super high milk ferocious loyal dog and farewell to the silly and sweet domineering little princess' touching character design and the routine of abandoning the conventional sweet pet routine show the "love jungle" of mutual abuse and sweet adult orientation through a "love game". Grasp the audience's preferences in the sinking market, who "draws the heart" and who "for the prison" let us find the answer in the future in the play. It is reported that the emotional character setting, novelty-seeking character emotional line and family ethics in the web drama "Game of Love" closely grasp the preferences of market audiences. Urban Lust and Love web drama circuit occupies a place. The online drama "Game of Love" is expected to be launched on the Youku platform in 2024. The production company Impossible World Pictures will continue to cooperate with more outstanding creative teams to present more high-quality dramas in the future, so stay tuned!

He Ruixian and Fan Zhixin lead the starring role in the play, which arouses expectations

In “Game of Love”, the heroine “Gong” is the actor He Ruixian who is promised by his girlfriend. He has appeared in many film and television works. Fan Zhixin, the actor of Golden Harvest, is called by fans as “a rare sense of dominance”. It is believed that this face-to-face casting of the characters will make the two high-quality actors collide with more sparks in the play with their excellent performances.

Shuangshang’s super high milk ferocious loyal dog and farewell to the silly and sweet domineering little princess’ touching character design and the routine of abandoning the conventional sweet pet routine show the “love jungle” of mutual abuse and sweet adult orientation through a “love game”. Grasp the audience’s preferences in the sinking market, who “draws the heart” and who “for the prison” let us find the answer in the future in the play.

It is reported that the emotional character setting, novelty-seeking character emotional line and family ethics in the web drama “Game of Love” closely grasp the preferences of market audiences. Urban Lust and Love web drama circuit occupies a place.

The online drama “Game of Love” is expected to be launched on the Youku platform in 2024. The production company Impossible World Pictures will continue to cooperate with more outstanding creative teams to present more high-quality dramas in the future, so stay tuned!