Reuters report: Trust in traditional media news has declined, and more people have turned to social platforms such as TikTok | Reuters | Social Platforms | TikTok_Sina Technology_Sina.com

Reuters report: Trust in traditional media news has declined, and more people have turned to social platforms such as TikTok
Reuters report: Trust in traditional media news has declined, and more people have turned to social platforms such as TikTok

Reuters report: Trust in traditional media news has declined, and more people have turned to social platforms such as TikTok


IT House News on June 14, according to the annual digital news report released by the Reuters Institute of Journalism yesterday,Globally, the number of people who get news from traditional media sites or apps has dropped 10 percentage points since 2018young people prefer to get news through social media, search or mobile aggregation applications.

Users follow celebrities, influencers and influencers more than journalists on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat, the report said. TikTok is the fastest growing social networking platform in the report,20% of 18-24 year olds use TikTok for news, up 5 percentage points from last year

also,48% of respondents said they were very interested in news, down from 63% in 2017.The report is based on an online survey of 94,000 adults in 46 countries, including the US.

Less than a third of respondents said they would prefer to have the system push news based on their browsing history, a drop of 6 percentage points from the 2016 survey. But people still prefer this way of letting algorithms choose stories over editors or reporters.

The survey also showed thatPeople’s trust in news fell by 2 percentage points in the last year. Overall, 40% said they would trust the news most of the time. Americans’ trust in the news rose six points to 32%, but remains the lowest of any country.

Nielsen, director of the Reuters Institute for Journalism, said in the report: “There is no good reason to expect that young people born in the 2000s will suddenly prefer old-fashioned websites, let alone broadcast and print, simply because they (these media formats) ) grow old.”

IT House previously reported that with the rise of social media, the living space of traditional news media is increasingly being squeezed. To this end, countries and regions including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, etc. are developing or have issued relevant regulations, requiring large Internet platforms to pay the original authors, mainly traditional media reporters, for the news content they quote.


