Sohu Entertainment News The list of winners of the 16th Asian Film Awards was announced last night. Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car” won the best film, Hirokazu Kore-eda won the best director for “Broker”, Tony Leung won the best director for “When the Wind Rises Again” Best Actor, Tang Wei won Best Actress for “The Determination to Break Up”. Sammo Hung was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. This year’s jury is chaired by Zhang Yimou. Complete list of winners↓↓

Best Movie: “Drive My Car”

Best Director: Kore-eda Hirokazu “Broker”

Best Actor: Tony Leung Chiu Wai “When the Wind Rises Again”

Best Actress: Tang Wei “Determination to Break Up”

Best Supporting Actor: Miyazawa Icefish, “Egoism”

Best Supporting Actress: Kim So Jin “Extraordinary Declaration”

Best New Director: Kumi Kumi “One and Four”

Best New Actor: Mak Pui Tung “The Corridor of Justice”

Best Screenplay: Jung Seo Kyung, Park Chan Wook “Determination to Break Up”

Best Editing: Azusa Yamazaki “Drive My Car”

Best Cinematography: Lu Songye “One and Four”

Best Original Music: Eiko Ishibashi “Drive My Car”

Best Styling Design: Wu Lilu, Ye Jiayin “Anita Mui”

Best Art Direction: Yoo Sung-hee “Determination to Break Up”

Best Visual Effects: Chow Chi Shing, Leung Wai Kit, Guo Tai, Luo Huimei “Tomorrow’s War”

Best Sound: Du Duzhi, Wu Shuyao “Anita Mui”

Next generation award: Ji Chang Wook

Best Dressed Award: Hiroshi Abe

Outstanding Asian Filmmaker Award: Hiroshi Abe

Asian Film Contribution Honor Award: Tony Leung

Lifetime Achievement Award: Sammo Hung

