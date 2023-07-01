The women of Cordoba who fight against school dropout

Around a table there are five women who speak fervently and explain the hard work they do so that children, adolescents and young people do not abandon their studies.

They are the visible face of the NGO Liga Educación, but behind them many more people collaborate so that more children continue studying. They fight against school dropouts, a difficult arm to twist, but not impossible.

La Liga was born 24 years ago and is a Córdoba civil association made up almost entirely of women. Solidarity work began in 1999, when residents of Villa Allende decided to set up a campaign to help other residents from vulnerable sectors.

These same people later became founding members and consolidated the organization. So, the actions were growing with community wardrobes, tools, overalls and training in trades, among other activities.

Until the civil association was formalized and emerged. At the same time, the League began to accompany the educational journeys of children in contexts of greater socioeconomic difficulties to improve their training possibilities.

“The idea was to create a path so that they not only receive help, but also know how to manage themselves,” said Rocío Costa Teves (35), executive director of Liga Educación.

Currently, the League accompanies 10 educational institutions in Villa Allende, in La Cumbre and in the capital Córdoba. And more than 260 young people finished high school.

Since 2005, an alliance was created with the Fundación Cimientos in the secondary school.

finish high school

The Cimientos program began to be implemented at the Ipem 130 “Raúl del Llano” school, in the Cóndor Bajo neighborhood, in Villa Allende, with 30 young people.

The support of this foundation allowed the League to expand and sponsor students, as the first source of financing, and in this way institutional development took place.

From 2011 to 2015, it had a base of about 100 sponsors and spread to other public schools in Saldán and Córdoba capital, the director said.

The same happened with sporting, social and cultural events that were consolidated over time as a way of raising funds to help more students.

Liga Educación accompanies education programs in public schools. (Jose Gabriel Hernandez / The Voice)

“Without education there is no future. It is the most important tool that you can give a child to develop”, highlighted Silvina Zandri (54), president of the League.

At the same time, he stated that the great challenge for a child is “not to drop out of school” and that there are still people who cannot read or write.

He explained that most of the parents of the boys they accompany did not finish high school. “If you don’t have that support, it is very likely that they will drop out. There has to be an adult,” she remarked.

how it accompanies

The hallmark of the civil association is to accompany children, adolescents and young people through programs and sponsors, not only with educational help, but also socioeconomic.

The program highlights the abilities of each one, explained Rocío Costa Teves. “They are conditioned by the environment, they even need clothes, food to attend school,” she said.

The most difficult time for the boys was during the pandemic –said the executive director–, since many did not have the technological tools to connect to virtual classes. And the League helped them with the search for devices and with an internet connection.

Liga de Educación, accompanying the right to education, supports schools in Castelli 428, Villa Allende. (Jose Gabriel Hernandez / The Voice)

Each situation is a challenge for professionals as well as for volunteers, sponsors and godmothers. “It is a team effort between the school, the families and the child. We put a device that strengthens academic development”, remarked the executive director.

And he added: “This space is to raise your hand and say ‘I can’t accompany you.’ And that it is understood that there are spaces that can do it”.

Boost from elementary school

The League’s work network detected literacy problems, for example, in the first year. And from there Palabras Puentes emerged, a program focused on opening libraries, and now has teachers (storytellers, cultural mediators, among others).

“We have a staff of 35 professionals who work in schools in Villa Allende and Saldán, and every month they participate in training workshops,” said the executive director.

It also has a “graduate network” aimed at those who finished school. “It is a space that accompanies the life project of young people. And 100 young people have already passed, and currently there are more than 20 from the previous year, ”he highlighted.

The program is supported by university scholarships for them to study or work (internships or first formal job). “Once they enter a work space, they are followed up to see how they are doing,” he said. There are already 10 graduates from different university courses.

The work of the godparents

The Education League has been working for 24 years with projects so that students do not drop out of school. (Jose Gabriel Hernandez / The Voice)

The League has 80 sponsors who support the students with socioeconomic contributions. This is the case of Noelia Nosicosky, a member of the League and godmother of a girl who is in her second year.

“It is an honor to accompany her to finish school. Not only with money, but with containment. And you get involved with that student and with the family,” she recounted.

“There is also an opportunity for the godfather or godmother to meet the student. We created a space for this purpose and some have contact from outside the League, ”she revealed.

He also stressed that there are criteria in the selection of young people who will be sponsored and it is something that is done with the schools. 85% of students finish high school.

volunteers

The League has a group of volunteers, many are from institutions or universities like Siglo 21. But they need to add more people for different tasks.

