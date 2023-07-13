The HIV/AIDS epidemic in sub-Saharan Africa is female

German Foundation World Population (DSW)

Every week, 4,000 young women and girls are infected with HIV worldwide, 3,200 of them in sub-Saharan Africa. For the German Foundation for World Population (DSW), the UNAIDS report published today is a wake-up call to take consistent action against gender injustice and stigmatization.

Despite all the progress made in the fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic worldwide, young women and girls (15-24 years) in many parts of sub-Saharan Africa are still at risk of infection up to three times higher than a man of the same age. Gender and other inequalities, violence, stigma, discrimination and ultra-conservative laws all affect their ability to fully protect themselves from HIV.

“The HIV/AIDS epidemic in sub-Saharan Africa has a distinctly female character and it is crucial to recognize this and take targeted action,” emphasizes Angela Bähr, Deputy Managing Director of DSW. “For more than ten years, the UNAIDS reports have made it clear that girls are particularly affected – action must finally be taken if we want to achieve a world without HIV/AIDS.”

The low social status of women and girls is one of the most important reasons for the rapid spread of HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa. In six countries in the region with particularly high infection rates, such as Uganda and Tanzania, women who had experienced physical or sexual violence at the hands of their partner in the past year were 3.2 times more likely to have been recently infected with HIV than those who had not experienced such violence. In this context, Bähr warns: “We must finally provide sufficient funds to promote comprehensive education and prevention on site, instead of concealing and condemning the transmission paths.”

Only through targeted measures, the reduction of inequalities and the promotion of gender equality can progress towards a world without HIV/AIDS be accelerated. “Against this background, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM) is more important than ever and it is regrettable to see that its funding has fallen back to the level of 2013,” emphasizes Bähr, referring to Germany: Das has set a good example with its feminist development policy approach and increased its funds to 1.3 billion last year, but in view of the budget cuts that have now been announced, it must not fall short of its own targets.

