He mobster attack against him supermarket of the Rocuzzothe political family of Lionel Messi, quickly gained international notoriety through the portals that replicated the news about the “threat”. “Serious intimidation” and “chilling” were some of the adjectives used by the world media that also highlighted the insecurity linked to the drug trafficking.

The fame of the Argentine star allowed the eyes of the world to be placed on the city of Santa Fe this Thursday. Rosario, besieged by drug violence. It happened after the shooting perpetrated against the supermarket of the father of his wife, Antonella Rocuzzoin the early hours of Thursday, March 2.

This is how the Rocuzzo family supermarket was left after being shot

“Threats”, “serious intimidation” and “insanity”

“Lionel Messi, threatened in Argentina”, titled DailySports, an influential French news portal, accompanied by the description of the event. Similarly he published Gazzetta dello Sportthe main Italian sports news portal, which also described the attack against the Rocuzzo family’s “Unico” supermarket as “very serious intimidation”.

The cover of DailySports.

The portada of the Gazzetta dello Sport.

Other Italian media also echoed the news, such as Tuttosport, Sport Mediaset, Calciomercato que They also qualified as “crazy” the situation in the hometown of La Pulga. For their part, the newspapers The Observer y The country from Uruguay also reported “violent and intimidating episode”, while the daily The Republic from Peru.

In addition to the damage to the commercial premises, the Police found a message dedicated to the captain of the world champion team, recently chosen as the best player in the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022. “Messi we are waiting for you(the mayor of Rosario, Pablo) Javkin He’s also a drug trafficker, he’s not going to take care of you,” reads the message that was fully replicated by the international press and called “chilling.”

The cover of Tuttosport.

Violence from drug trafficking and insecurity in Rosario

The influential newspaper The country from Spain was one of those who took advantage of the news that splashed the Argentine star to make visible the delicate situation that exists in Rosarioconsidered the most violent city in Argentina due to clashes between drug traffickers.

“The security crisis that bleeds the city of Rosario (…) has reached its most illustrious citizen,” wrote the Spanish newspaper, which detailed the escalation of violence in the city of Santa Fe not only related to drug trafficking but also to the barrabravas of the main soccer teams.

The front page of the Spanish newspaper El País.

The cover of The Republic.

“In the last decade, the Argentine city has become a center for drug trafficking that has raised violence to scandalous levels,” he said, adding the alarming numbers of drug violence plaguing the city. “Rosario is already five times the average number of homicides in the country and has seen more than 50 murders between January and February of this year alone,” she added.

Other media that reflected the state of the situation in Rosario in line with the shooting at the supermarket were The Vanguard, a Catalan medium that closely follows the life of the idol of the Barcelona club. For his part, Brandthe country’s main sports newspaper, and the Sports world, reference newspaper for fans of BarcelonaThey also reported the news.

In Brazil, the news also resounded on the main sports sites and was reflected on the front pages of digital media, including PROFILE Brazil.

The cover of the British newspaper The Mirror.

In it United Kingdom, The Mirror and the Daily Mail, two of the most read media and tabloids in the country, highlighted the “creepy message” against Lionel Messi and also highlighted the problem of insecurity in Rosario, considered the city to be the “most violent” in Argentina, “with 250 murders in the first 11 months of 2022.”

“This made it the third most violent year on record when data was collected. The city’s homicide rate is four times the national average and 70% of murders have been linked to organized crime,” the article reads.