Congratulations! This “super fit man in a three-piece suit” is about to become someone else’s husband!

Li Xuezhou, who became popular with “The World of Couples” in 2020, was earlier revealed by the Korean media that he was about to get married in November, and the brokerage company quickly confirmed the good news.

Li Xuezhou’s agency SM C&C issued a statement saying that Li Xuezhou will start a new chapter in his life in November, which means that he will enter the auditorium in November. The bride-to-be is an outsider, “on the basis of deep trust and love with actor Li Xuezhou, we made a promise to become a lifelong partner.” The statement also mentioned that the wedding was private and only invited relatives and friends. I hope the public will understand.

In the early stage of his acting career, Li Xuezhou worked more than in independent films. In 2015, he played the younger brother of Park Baoying in the TV series “Oh My Ghost and God” and became famous. In 2020, he played “The World of Couples” Shen Enjing’s violent boyfriend “Park Ingui” was really popular with the public. Knowing that, in 2021, the loyal servants beside Park Hee-sun who performed “In My Name” will push his fame to the peak again.

Li Xuezhou was shortlisted for the Best Supporting Actor Award at the Baeksang Art Awards and the Qinglong Series Awards with “Go to the Blue House” this year, and won the trophy at the Qinglong Series Awards. Now there is good news of marriage, and 2022 can be said to be a year of good harvest. .

