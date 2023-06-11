Theodore Kaczynski, the “Unabomber” who terrorized the United States with letter bombs, has died

At the age of 81, he died this Saturday Theodore «Ted» Kaczynskibetter known as “Unabomber«, the terrorist who terrorized the United States for more than 15 years sending letters with explosives to different parts of the country.

As officially reported, he died this morning at the Butner Federal Prison Medical Center, where he was found unconscious by security personnel.

Kaczynski was a mathematician and philosopher, and served a sentence of eight life sentences for having sent 16 cards bomb for 17 years to universities and airlines, which caused killed three people and injured 23 others.

In 1995, after an extensive and arduous search by the FBI and other federal agencies, was found in a small cabin located in the middle of the Montana woods, where he devised and then shipped the deadly explosives.

Called the “Unabomber” by investigators, and later by the media and the public scene in general, he was known for his rejection of technological advance of those years, which he materialized through his bomb letters.

Even in 1995, the year in which he was arrested, he published a manifesto entitled «The industrial society and its future«, in which he explained, in hundreds of pages, his opposition to the development of communication and consumption, in society.

The “Unabomber” died: what did the psychiatrists diagnose him

Once arrested, “Ted” underwent various studies and analyzes, in order to determine if he had any condition of a mental nature. That’s how the prison psychiatrists diagnosed him. paranoid schizophrenia.

However, in his youth, when the attacks were still far away, Kaczynski was an outstanding student at Harvardin which he specialized in mathematics and formed friendships with several renowned professors.

Source: Argentine News.

