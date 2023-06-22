there are 3 deaths and significant damage

MATADOR, Texas (AP) — A strong storm front spawned multiple tornadoes Wednesday night in Rolling Plains, Texas, killing at least three people and causing extensive damage around the northern city of Bullfighter.

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported that the storms also brought softball-sized hail and gusts of wind topping 100 mph (161 km/h) in other communities such as Jayton, which was on a windstorm watch as the The front was moving to the southeast Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Lubbock.

At least three people were killed and others may have been injured, Matador Mayor Pat Smith said, adding that there was “extensive damage,” The New York Times reported.

There were widespread power outages in Rolling Plains, including more than 700 customers without power in the Jayton area, the South Plains Electric Cooperative said.

The worst damage appeared to be in Matador, a town of about 570 people 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of Lubbock in Motley County.

Wednesday’s tornado came six days after another killed three and injured more than 100 in Perryton, in the far north of the state.

Reports from storm chasers and meteorologists on social media showed considerable damage around Matador, with homes damaged, as well as power lines, trees and infrastructure.

Authorities issued a new tornado watch for Dickens and King counties until 10 p.m. as the front continued to move southeast, according to a statement from the weather service on Twitter.

