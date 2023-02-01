There are still more than 80 minutes of content Guo Fan responds to the director’s cut version of “The Wandering Earth 2”: Let’s talk if you don’t lose money

During the Spring Festival, “The Wandering Earth 2” brought everyone a big surprise-the domestic science fiction film has reached a world-class level. At 179 minutes, it is the most Chinese New Year movie.

Even if it is 179 minutes, this is the length of director Guo Fan’s editing. He mentioned before that he reluctantly cut more than 80 minutes of content before the release. This incident also attracted a large number of fans of “The Wandering Earth 2”. In the director’s cut version, add this part of the content, I believe you can find more details and understand the characters more fully.

Regarding this edited version, Guo Fan also responded in an interview a few days ago. His statement is very simple,If he wanted to make an edited version, he had to watch the movie to make money. Guo Fan said that he had to lose money, and he had to do special effects for 80 minutes. If he didn’t have money, he didn’t do it.

Judging from his statement, the director’s cut version of “The Wandering Earth 2” is still promising. The film was released for 11 days, and the box office exceeded 2.8 billion. Although it missed the championship of the Spring Festival, there is still some time to follow.It is estimated that the total box office can reach 3.5-4 billion, and the investment of the film is 600 million, so the box office can guarantee that it will not lose money.

Of course, what everyone is looking forward to more is “The Wandering Earth 3”. Considering that “The Wandering Earth 2” has left so many foreshadowings, “The Wandering Earth 3” must be released, and some of the content is already in production, but It may take two or three years to wait for the release.