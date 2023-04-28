They arrested five women in Lugano who drugged men to rob them

A gang, led mostly by women, fell in the last few hours in the Buenos Aires neighborhoods of Villa Lugano and Constitución. According to research, They arranged appointments and supplied sleeping pills to their victims to rob their apartments.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Five women and one man They were arrested for this reason. The police found them after a series of raids, which were led by personnel from the Community Investigations Division 14, under the order of the National Criminal and Correctional Court 33.

Police sources reported that the troops carried out three operations: two in Villa Lugano and one on Calle Piedras at 900, in Constitución.

In total, the staff detained five women (two aged 24 and the remaining 20, 23 and 31) and a 22-year-old man.

According to the sources, the officers seized $4,157, $100 Canadian, £5, 577,000 pesos, 18 cell phones, clothing, a camera, a video console, marijuana stings, two chargers, 28 phone cases. , two watches, a 9-mm case, a projectile of the same caliber, a 45-mm case, a 12/70 shotgun cartridge, a 45-caliber lead, and Clonazepam tablets and other medications.

According to the investigation, the defendants implemented the same methodology: They made appointments with the victims and at one point of the meeting they put them to sleep by introducing sleeping pills into their drinks.

When the sedative took effect, the suspects stole valuables and escaped.

One of the investigated events occurred on March 18, in Guatemala at 5800, in Palermo, where two women seduced a American tourist in a dance club and then they went to his home to carry out the maneuver.

Another happened on March 17, in San Ignacio at 3600, in the Boedo neighborhood, where three men received the accused and, after drinking drinks, enabled the thieves to act.

The third occurred in Junín at 1100, in Recoleta, with a victim, and the rest in an apartment on Avenida Juan Bautista Alberdi at 600, Caballito, with another victim. whose cell phone, cash and other items were stolen.

Besides, they had as support a man involved who helped them to commit the blows.

Upon consulting with the magistrate in charge of the case, the arrest and transfer of the accused to the police station was ordered.

With information from Telam



