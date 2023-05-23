They arrested the policeman who shot and killed a young man during an assault in Moreno

A police officer was arrested after shoot dead a young man he accused of an attempted robbery. It happened last night in the town of La Reja. It was recorded by security cameras.

As a result of the fact, the cash, who was dressed as a civilian, was seized by the crime of “aggravated homicide by the use of a firearm and being effective of a security force”. What happened was filmed by a municipal security camera,

According to judicial sources, it all began last night, in a matter of seconds, between 8:32 p.m. and 8:33 p.m., on Lugones and Payro streets, in the town of La Reja, Moreno district, in the western suburbs.

According to the images recorded by a municipal security camera installed at a bus stop, cash and his girlfriend were aboard a red motorcycle when they were approached by the two occupants of a similar vehicle and of blue color that was put to the pair to him.

As they advanced down the street, the person who was accompanying the blue motorbikepointed with an alleged firearm, so, after a few meters, the policeman stopped the march.

Under these circumstances, the allegedly armed offender got off the blue motorcycle and approached the couple, who also abandoned their vehicle.

In the video images, it was observed how the woman first walked away, then the police officer and the assailant kept their alleged weapon at their waist and sat on the victims’ motorcycle, placing both hands on the handlebars of the red vehicle.

for his partthe policeman quickly retraced his steps, extracted a firearm from under his clothes and fired five times at the “motochorro”, who received four bullet wounds, one in the back.

Despite being shot, the assailant threw himself off the motorcycle and he ran a few meters until he fell dead on the public road, although outside the range of the security camera; while his accomplice escaped on the blue motorcycle.

Judicial sources informed Télam that after the event, the police officer, who works in Ituzaingó, called 911, and when personnel from the local police station arrived at the scene, they reported what had happened.

At the scene, the members of La Reja found the suspect dead, whom a fake firearm was seized made up of two twisted pipes with which it is believed to have been aimed at the couple during the attempted robbery.

In turn, the expertsThey kidnapped the 9-millimeter pistol used by the plainclothes policeman, who tomorrow will be investigated by the prosecutor Gabriel López, of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 8 of Moreno-General Rodríguez, who ordered that the autopsy on the body of the deceased be carried out this afternoon at the Lomas de Zamora morgue.

In addition, the prosecutor was waiting for the identity of the dead man to be confirmed there, who would be about 28 years old.

_ With information from Agencia Télam



